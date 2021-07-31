Art lovers with a desire to re-charge their creativity are invited to Aug. 4 and 5 sessions of Art and Soul Creation Guild, sponsored by the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Sister Rosemary Schmalz facilitates the monthly sessions. The first session is offered from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday, and repeated from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Thursday.
To attend any of all of the sessions, guild membership is required; to join, contact Jeanne Frost at 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
An annual membership fee to the Art and Soul Creation Guild is $30. Each session that a member attends will cost $5.
The guild is open to all regardless of art expertise.
“The only criteria is that you must be comfortable working independently for a portion of each session,” Sister Rosemary said.
