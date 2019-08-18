On Aug. 7, an elite group of 4-H exhibitors finished as Grand and Reserve Grand Champions during the 2019 Indiana State Fair Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America.
Staged in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 4-H members showed livestock of various species, weights, and classes, demonstrating the final product of many long hours spent working with their animals this summer. Categories included Dairy Steers, Meat Goat Wethers, Meat Goat Wether Dams, Sheep, Rabbit Meat Pen, Best of Show Rabbit, Market Barrows, Beef Heifers and Market Beef.
Second place was awarded to Reserve Meat Goat Wether Dam: Sarah Brown of Parke County, Heavy Weight competition.
Top placing 4-H members will be recognized for their hard work at the Celebration of Champions event at 7 p.m. today in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This annual event honors and celebrates the achievement, scholarship and hard work of exceptional 4-Hers.
