The University of Illinois Extension, in conjunction with Edgar County Master Gardeners, will host the annual April in Paris gardening seminar on April 9 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 15197 U.S. Hwy 150 in Paris, Illinois.
This half-day event will feature Kent Miles, illinoiswillows.com, who will present on willows on the prairie. Diagnosing plant problems will be the topic of speaker Diane Plewa, Illinois Extension plant diagnostic outreach specialist, and John Rosene, who is retired from Ivy Tech Community College, will speak about weeds.
The doors open at 8:15 a.m. with breakfast and registration, and the program begins at 8:45. The cost is $25, which includes breakfast, materials, speakers and garden-related vendors. The event is open to the public. Master Gardeners who attend are eligible for three hours of continuing education credits.
To reserve your spot for this popular event, please call University of Illinois Extension in Edgar County at 217-465-8585 or register online at go.illinois.edu/aprilinparis.
