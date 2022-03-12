The Sisters of Providence are now accepting applications for Providence Associates.
Providence Associates are people of faith, ages 18 years and older, who share their gifts and talents with others while walking with the Sisters of Providence. Accepted applicants spend a year meeting one-on-one on a regular basis with a Sister of Providence or another Providence Associate companion. During the meetings, the candidates and their companions learn and share about Providence Spirituality. Apply by May 31.
Learn more or request an application at ProvidenceAssociates.org or contact Providence Associate Co-director Sister Sue Paweski, SP, at 312-909-7492 or at spaweski@spsmw.org.
