The DNR’s Community Hunting Access Program is accepting applications for funding for the 2020 deer hunting season through March 31.
Parks, homeowners associations, and other land-managing entities are eligible to apply. If selected, community partners will be awarded financial assistance to help them manage a deer hunt during the regulated deer hunting seasons. This year, applicants can apply for funding up to $25,000 for the 2020 deer hunting season.
CHAP allows community partner oversight and the flexibility to determine when and where managed deer hunts occur. The program provides a practical and economical method for reducing deer numbers and balancing ecological and societal needs.
For more information and to access an application, visit on.IN.gov/dnrchap.
