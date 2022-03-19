The Wabash Valley Audubon Society and Terre Haute Parks & Recreation are hosting the 4th Annual Terre Haute Bird Festival.
The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. April 2 at Dobbs Park. The festival will feature several speakers and activities all free and open to the public.
Mark Booth of Take Flight Wildlife Education will present birds of prey such as hawks, owls, falcons and more. Participants can meet the predators up close and hear stories from Booth. Nick Gabry, WVAS immediate past president, will talk about a Wabash Valley Birding Guide being created and lead hikes through Dobbs Park.
Family-friendly games, like a life-sized board game, and crafts will be available.
The event will happen rain or shine. For more information, call Dobbs Park Nature Center at 812-877-1095 or visit the Wabash Valley Audubon Society website at www.wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org.
