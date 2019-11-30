Like a dinner guest that has arrived too early, I fear cold weather has walked through the door and plans to stay late. We are most of three weeks away from the day the calendar tells us winter is to begin, yet here it is, a decent snow and an icy wind already under our belts. And leaves — lots of them — brown and withered, still hang from the trees.
Weather lore says that when leaves cling to their hosts late into the season, we are in for a rough winter. Although I often mention such tales, I can’t say I believe them and even try to find inconsistencies in such prophesies.
A few weeks ago, my daughter and I walked along a trail into a sharp north wind, and as we stopped to watch a deer that crossed our path up ahead, I spied, just to the east of us, a bald hornets’ nest — a big one — anchored on two or three twigs of a maple tree. According to legend, the hornets, who died or vacated that nest when the air turned cold, suggested there is a mild winter to come, for they chose to build close to the ground. We’ll just have to see which forecast proves true.
Fall, of course, is the season of leaves, and I spend weeks moving them from my yard and walkways and porches to places I’d rather they stay. Unlike the glorious fall we had just a year ago, this autumn has been more gray than blue, more brown than orange, and I believe I have seen more green leaves on the ground this past month or so than ever before, even after a hail storm. It seems as though so many of our trees — the locusts and soft maples, the poplars and cottonwoods, even our wild cherries — were given no time to change into fall colors; their leaves simply shivered off the limbs.
As usual, I have tried in vain to fend off the passing of fall; for several weeks I dutifully took our beautiful baskets of geraniums from their yard hooks and put them under our barn’s eaves to protect them from the early frost, sitting them out again when the sun shone. I also left a decorative fountain we had running around the clock to keep it from freezing, and even tried to avoid slipping on long underwear for walks and chores as long as I could. I finally gave in on a day it barely made it past 20 degrees; that night it dropped to 5.
Over the years, I have developed a plan for getting my leaves cleaned up, but that method has been thrown into chaos this fall. Nearly always, the process involves the direction of the wind as indicated by the flag we have hanging from a pole to the west of the house. If it shows a wind blowing from the south-southwest, I know I can move leaves toward the wooded hillsides to the north and east of the house, and I do so with a rake, a leaf blower, and an old tarp I bought at auction. If the wind comes from the north-northeast, I find something else to do — clean gutters, perhaps.
Earlier than ever before, I have seen a skim of ice on the wetlands and the pond below us. Until this fall, I had rarely seen oranges and reds frozen in place; it is usually just the brown turkey oak leaves, that fall all winter, that are stuck in the ice, but not this year. Since those places are so shaded by the ridge to the west, I have wondered if there won’t be at least a little ice there from now on until the March thaw.
It also seems to me that as surprised as humanity is by early cold weather, that the animals I regularly see about my place are not shocked by it at all. I found a pair of box turtles in my woods about three weeks ago, no more than a few feet apart. Although I was in shirtsleeves that day they seemed to be looking for a place to bed down for the winter, and so I left them alone to find a spot.
A little reading later in the day revealed to me that that is probably exactly what they were doing. Box turtles, that usually live in an area about the size of a football field for most of their lives, will, in late fall, seek hillsides that face the southerly winter sun, often burrowing into old mole runs or groundhog dens to bunker down for the cold season. If they don’t sense the coming cold early enough, they will never make it to see spring, and these two seemed to be preoccupied with getting under cover as soon as they could. In fact, when I returned to that same place 20 minutes later, there was no trace of them.
The squirrels seem to be busy too; virtually every one I have seen this fall — whether gray or fox — has been busily foraging for buried caches of food; a good many have stopped to eat as I walked by, anxious it seems to me, to put on a little weight before the truly brutal weather comes.
A light snow on Halloween, and the cold weeks afterward, seemed to put an early end to our pumpkins and mums, and ironically, a late generation of sunflowers I had been watering and encouraging were whacked by nature’s accidental power just as they seemed to be a day or so away from opening. Oddly, I found my twice-blooming irises frozen in full flower, their delicate petals beaded with ice before they could ever wilt.
Yet, when all is said and done, I’ve managed to find color and beauty — with my camera’s help — this brisk fall. First, and foremost, are the wonders of leaves and early snow, the color of a trickling creek in the evening as wild sunflowers cast their hues on the water, a red-shouldered hawk who chose to show himself to me on the coldest day on record, and more …
Poets seem to find the passing of fall particularly symbolic, and Carl Sandburg, a favorite of mine, wrote “Autumn Movement” in 1918, when he was old enough at 40 to know that everything beautiful eventually passes away. It is a brief poem, just six irregular lines, its last three being: “The northwest wind comes and the yellow is torn full of holes, new beautiful things/come in the first spit of snow on the northwest wind, and the old things go/not one lasts.”
So too, has been our brief autumn; it was gone before we knew it, before the leaves even knew it was time to fall.
Contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his webpage is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike will be signing his books at the Vigo County Library as part of “Author Accolades on Saturday, December 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
