Marshall Public Library at Marshall, Illinois, is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host “Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s.
The touring library exhibition — based on the special exhibition of the same name at the Museum in Washington, D.C. — will travel to U.S. libraries from 2020 to 2022.
The exhibition and a series of related special events will be on display Feb. 24 through April 7, 2021, at the Marshall library at 612 Archer Ave.
“We are so proud to be selected from a pool of more than 250 applicants to host this important and powerful exhibition,” said Marshall’s library director Alyson Thompson. “We encourage community members to come explore it in 2021, and we’re excited to be partnering with our local schools to host field trips, as well. The exhibition will challenge people to not only ask ‘what would I have done?’ but also, ‘what will I do?’”
Based on extensive new research of that period, “Americans and the Holocaust” addresses important themes in American history, exploring the many factors — including the Great Depression, isolationism, xenophobia, racism and antisemitism — that influenced decisions made by the U.S. government, the news media, organizations and individuals as they responded to Nazism. This exhibition will challenge the commonly held assumptions that Americans knew little and did nothing about the Nazi persecution and murder of Jews as the Holocaust unfolded.
Drawing on a remarkable collection of primary sources from the 1930s and ‘40s, the exhibition focuses on the stories of individuals and groups of Americans who took action in response to Nazism. It will challenge visitors to consider the responsibilities and obstacles faced by individuals — from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to ordinary Americans — who made difficult choices, sought to effect change, and, in a few cases, took significant risks to help victims of Nazism even as rescue never became a government priority.
In addition to the traveling exhibition on loan, Marshall Public Library will receive a cash grant to support public programs. Also, one library staff member will have expenses paid to attend an orientation workshop at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
Additional information about “Americans and the Holocaust” and related programming at Marshall Public Library will be available closer to the tour date; visit the library’s website at marshallillibrary.com. To learn more about the exhibition, visit ushmm.org/Americans-ala.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.