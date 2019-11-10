“How To’s for the DAR, SAR and Society for Civil War Families of Indiana” will be discussed at 6:30 p.m. Monday during an open meeting of the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
The Daughters of the American Revolution has 85 chapters in Indiana. These chapters work with Historic Preservation, Patriotism and Education. They were founded in 1890 and the NSDAR is in Washington, D.C. occupying an entire city block near the White House.
Members of the society are female descendants of people who served in the American Revolutionary War.
The Sons of the American Revolution is an American congressionally charted organization founded in 1889. The purpose of the organization is maintaining and extending “the institutions of American freedom, an appreciation for true patriotism, a respect for our national symbols, the value of American citizenship [and] the unifying force of ‘e pluribus unum’ that has created, from the people of many nations, one nation and one people.’”
Members of the society are male descendants of people who served in the American Revolutionary War or who contributed to establishing the independence of the United States. It has members in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
The Society of Civil War Families of Indiana (Indiana Lineage Society) has many reasons for a person to join: The Civil War is “recent” (only a little over 150 years ago); about 92% of Indiana eligible males served in some capacity; there are only 4 to 6 generations between you and your Civil War ancestor; birth, death and marriage records are readily available at known sites.
Vickie Sordean will present information concerning DAR. She has been a member of the society since 2000 and held the offices of Regent, treasurer and registrar and has also successfully completed nearly 100 members’ papers. She is also a charter member of the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society and with the Historic Preservation committee digitized over 25,000 images for Visions and Voices which are currently now at Indiana memory (State library).
Cliff Blanchard will present information of SAR. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1984 after 24 years of service, and has been working on genealogy for over 45 years. He is a member of the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society, Clay County Genealogy Society and Hopkins County, Ky. Genealogy Society. He has been taking photographs and putting information on Find-A-Grave for six years.
He has been a member of the John Martin Chapter of the SAR for over six years and the president of the chapter for nearly five years. He also is the chapter genealogist and registrar.
David Bonnett will present information on The Society of Civil War Families in Indiana. He has been a genealogist for over 25 years and has seven generations of family in Vigo County. He is one of the “Cabinet Group” for the founding of the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society in February 2004. He has served in the capacity of treasurer and corporate organization for that group during that entire time. He also is a Legacy Users Group Leader.
Bonnett also is a charter member of the Society of Civil War Families in Indiana since 2007. During that time, he has been a coach for over 30 society members to date.
For more WVGS details, visit www.inwvgs.org or call 812-230-0631.
