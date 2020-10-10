The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering a Virtual Resource Fair from noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The a la carte event will feature expert speakers from organizations such as the Indiana Long-term Care Ombudsman Program, the Indiana Association of Area Agencies on Aging, the Indiana Health Care Association and the Indiana Association of Home and Hospice Care. Each will provide information on services available to Hoosiers affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia at every stage of the disease. Attendees also will have the opportunity to learn about the financial and legal considerations that come with a dementia diagnosis and the process for determining when it is time to stop driving.
Registration for the Virtual Resource Fair is free at alz.org/CRF or via the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. A schedule of events and login details for all sessions will be provided at registration.
