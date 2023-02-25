The White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, will host an event to meet some of their furry friends.
“Alpaca Encounter!” will take place 1 to 3 p.m. March 25 at the White Violet Farm Store.
White Violet Center Tour Coordinator/Farm Projects Assistant Tara Elmore will facilitate the event. She said the two-hour event allows those in attendance to get “up close and personal with our cute, fluffy alpacas while learning about their history and why they are so beneficial to our organic farm.”
“The first stop will be the alpaca farm to meet a few of our all-star alpacas and discuss the steps of the farm to fiber process,” she continued. “Our next stop will be inside the fiber room where we will demonstrate how to weave and give the guests opportunities to create their own ornament from alpaca fiber to take home.”
Cost to attend the program is $25 per person. The registration deadline is March 20.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2932 or emailing wvc@spsmw.org.
