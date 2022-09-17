The Indiana Audubon Society and the Indiana Land Protection Alliance are hosting bird counts across the state Oct. 8.
In the Wabash Valley, all are welcome to join Marty Jones of the Ouabache Land Conservancy for the count from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Atherton Island Natural Area.
Participants will drive to 6508 West County Road 800 S., Rosedale (follow 800 County Road South about 1 mile east of the village of Lyford on U.S . 41). From the 800 S. pavement, follow a gravel/grass lane north for a one-quarter mile and park at the green farm gate. Following a short meeting, the counters will begin. Those who wish to bird later than 11:30 a.m. are welcome. Contact Jones with questions at mjones@ouabachelandconservancy.org or 317-696-6246.
Space is limited, and RSVP is required at https://bit.ly/3U4M5J5.
