Purdue Extension-Vermillion County will host a free Agricultural Outlook & Farm Stress Management breakfast at 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 16 in the Community Building on the Vermillion County Fairgrounds at Cayuga Park.
The Agricultural Outlook session is to help farmers and agribusiness managers make better business decisions in the coming year. “Now that the Harvest is Over, What Next?” will be presented by Amy Gamble, grain origination specialist at Cargill-Dana. She will give a market update about what to watch for in the next few months and look ahead to the 2020 crop. In addition, Shelby Clemens, Parke-Vermillion FSA county executive director, will discuss upcoming 2018 Farm Bill changes and announcements while explaining the 2019 and 2020 ARC/PLC sign up and the different options farmers can choose.
Lastly, Purdue Extension will present Weathering the Storm in Agriculture: How to Cultivate a Productive Mindset to help farmers and their families understand the signs and symptoms of chronic stress and to build skills in recognizing and responding to mental health concerns in themselves and others. Resources about how to handle stress for a more productive mindset on the farm also will be discussed.
First Financial Bank is sponsoring the program and a free breakfast will be served. RSVP is required by Dec. 9. Contact the Vermillion County Extension office at cox119@purdue.edu or 765-492-5330.
