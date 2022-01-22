Adventures of seeing a polar desert -- Antarctica

Thousands of penguins waddled across the snow and ice. An elephant seal rose up out of the chilly Southern Ocean waters.
Katie Lugar and her parents, Joseph and Robyn Lugar, and their fellow travelers had landed on Antarctica.
Their journey to the planet's coldest, least populated and most mysterious continent in December checked a significant box on the Terre Haute family's bucket list. They won't forget it.
"For me, it's just the beauty of the land," Robyn said last week of their adventurous trip aboard an ecotourism cruise line, Albatros Expeditions. "It's almost like when somebody talks about taking a picture of something so large you can't possibly put in your mindset."
They encountered varieties of birds, penguins, seals and whales amid icebergs and snow as they arrived on the first day of the Antarctic summer.
"In my mind, I though, 'Oh, we might see some penguins. We might see some seals.' On our stop, we literally saw hundreds of seal colonies and what added up to be thousands of penguins," Joseph recalled. "And would just march right by us and squawk at us. And it was just an incredible amount of living creatures on Antarctica that I had not anticipated."
Icebergs in the waters around Antarctica "are hundreds of feet high," Joseph said.
As unique as it was, the Lugars' two-week journey from Terre Haute to Antarctica and back fits the family's history. Joseph and Robyn — routinely joined by their three children — have visited six continents. "We still need to get to Australia," Robyn said.
Their daughter, Katie, has now been to all seven continents, as well as 30 countries, at age 27. She began globetrotting as a 2-year-old with a journey to Russia, accompanying her family. Some of their excursions were family vacations. Others involved their jobs. Joseph, now 69, serves as a pharmacist at Regional Hospital and a consultant for nursing homes in Indiana and Illinois. Robyn, 65, directs the Bachelor of Social Work degree program at Indiana State University. Katie works as the assistant director of student programming and leadership for the Honors College at ISU and serves as vice president of the Pride Center of Terre Haute.
International students have lived and traveled with the Lugars to places like Russia, Morocco and Vietnam.
"It's really been helpful for building relationships and experiencing more cultures," Katie said, "and just building those bridges versus just having those barriers."
The most plentiful new faces she and her parents experienced in Antarctica were those of the wildlife creatures. The opportunity to learn about the animals, the history of the continent and its 1959-era Antarctic Treaty, and the effects of climate change on the vast polar desert most impressed Katie.
"I appreciated the educational piece" of the trip, she said. The cost can range from $4,000 to $15,000, the Lugars said.
The Albatros crew and informational materials educated the Lugars and nearly 130 other travelers as they sailed aboard the Ocean Victory ship from Ushuaia, Argentina — the southernmost point of South America — to the Antarctica Peninsula. "It was almost like island hopping around Antarctica, along with a continental landing, which was exciting," Katie said.
Precautions to protect the Antarctic wildlife and environment were a top priority, the Lugars said, as were protocols to protect the travelers and crew from COVID-19.
"They were really careful," Joseph said.
Once they reached the Antarctica Peninsula, crew members took the travelers toward the coast on Zodiac boats — inflatable crafts capable of nimbly transporting people from a ship to a coastlines with beaches, rocks, river banks and ice floes. Antarctica has no docks, so those watercraft are crucial.
Once on shore, the visitors follow strict guidelines to have no impact on the animals, to walk single-file, speak quietly and leave nothing behind. Lectures by crew members while onboard the ships and boats explained what the travelers were seeing.
"We couldn't have asked for a more educational trip," Joseph said.
They had fun, too. "We actually had a snowball fight on Antarctica," Joseph said, laughing.
One other unusual twist accompanied them. They were disconnected from the worldwide web. No phones. No Wi-fi. "To be totally unplugged was amazing," Robyn said.
Expeditions to Antarctica, as well as scientific exploration and study are guided by the Antarctic Treaty. It was signed Dec. 1, 1959, by a dozen countries including the United States that had scientists exploring the continent during the International Geophysical Year of 1957-58, according to the Secretariat of the Antarctic Treaty. The treaty took effect in 1961. Now in its 61st year, the treaty now has 54 countries participating. The nations agree that Antarctica is to be used for peaceful purposes only, scientific investigation must remain free and cooperative, and that any findings must be freely shared.
Humans who tour the land and sea surrounding Earth's south pole see stunning sights, the Lugars explained.
It's nearly twice the size of Australia and no other continent is as windy or dry. Its land was discovered by two separate teams of explorers from the United States and France in 1840. They'd found a continent consuming 5.5 million square miles, with all but 2% of it covered in ice. The average temperatures range from 14 degrees on the coast to 67-below-zero inland, according to the Australian Antarctic Program.
"I had this perception of an ice desert," Katie said, "but you had no idea what it meant."
"We got incredible pictures," Joseph said.
Among those he snapped was a photograph of a newly hatched penguin, just minutes old.
Joseph got accustomed to world travels when he met Robyn. His home county in Ohio was also Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong's birthplace, but Joseph began exploring new places are he and Roby married. "She opened up my world," he said. Her father traveled internationally and she'd visited 48 states in her youth, growing up in Indianapolis and Connersville. "I had no fear to travel and that was from my dad," Robyn recalled.
Thus, travel has become part of their own family's lifestyle.
Their latest outing has given Katie a new appreciation of ice and the continent best known for it.
"The sound of crunching leaves can move over now," she said, "because my new favorite sound is the sound of crunching ice in water."
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
