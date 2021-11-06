“The Great War: Researching Your World War I Ancestors” is the next Wabash Valley Genealogy Society program scheduled 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, on Zoom. Accredited genealogist and forensic investigator Michael L. Strauss will speak.
The program will cover World War I, fought 1914-1918 and called the Great War. On April 6, 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war on Germany, ending a formal neutrality, and to mobilize the resources of the United States to fight in the global conflict, states a WVGS news release. Numerous genealogical records exist that share the feelings, attitudes and reactions by the U.S. government by searching for ancestors in this war.
Strauss has a bachelor of arts degree in history and is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. He is an expert witness in courts in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia. He is a national genealogical lecturer, and a faculty member at the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy, Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh, and the Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research where he coordinates the military research courses.
Programs are free for WVGS members. Membership is required at least one week before a meeting date. For a membership application go to www.inwvgs.org and click on membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.