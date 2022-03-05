Her egg rolls were legend; in fact, they are still legend. Ms. Phung Ly was a mainstay on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute for many years. She and her husband Phon arrived in Terre Haute in 1996 by way of Northern Indiana (Lagrange) of which they had arrived in 1979. They had escaped a war-torn Vietnam, reeducation camps, Communism, refugee camps and a tumultuous boat ride across the Pacific with four small children. Originally, from China, she and her family had settled in Vietnam in the 1940s with the advent of the Chinese Revolution. Settling on Wabash Avenue in 1996, this former math teacher and her husband devoted their lives to their four children and their store, The Asian Market.
The store was originally established to serve the needs of the international students from the various local college campuses who had grown weary of traveling to Indianapolis or Chicago to obtain their favorite foods. Her daughter Hong, who was a graduate student at Indiana State University at the time, invited her parents to relocate to Terre Haute; perhaps to be closer to her parents. However, the store grew in popularity with Terre Haute residents of all walks of life frequenting the store. In 2010, Mrs. Ly began offering cooking classes to instruct local residents how to create varied dishes including her eggrolls, that she sold at the downtown street festivals.
As is the custom in many parts of the world, Mrs. Ly’s Famous Eggrolls were prepared outside her store front “street food” style and sold for fifty cents and then in later years one dollar. This writer should have bought stock in the “Ly Eggroll Company” due to the number of eggrolls purchased and eaten by this admirer. The special eggroll wrappers could be purchased in the store with the recipe attached. As her eggrolls and later her cooking classes grew in popularity, she was called upon to produce a cookbook of her famous eggroll recipe as well as her other popular dishes.
The self-published cookbook, “A Taste of Asia: Recipes from Mrs. Ly’s Cooking Class,” was published in 2010 and was labor of love for Mrs. Ly. Comprised of ten chapters (Dim Sum, Salad, Soup and Curry, Noodles, Rice, Seafood, Pork, Beef, Chicken, and Desert) with photos of several of the dishes (courtesy of Mr. Ly), the cookbook honors both her Chinese and Vietnamese cultures.
Mrs. Ly, who was actually the true treasure, passed away in October 2021. Her smile, grace, and talent live on in her family and in her recipes encased in the 9”x 6” spiral ringed book. The book is on loan at the Vigo County History Center from this writer. It will be displayed throughout the month of March. Chi Hao!
