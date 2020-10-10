A tale of two summers

I think it was safe to assume before it ever began that we would get something unusual with the summer of 2020, now gone in a sweep of crisp fall air. Luckily, we can claim no wildfires or hurricanes or monster straight-line winds here, as other sections of the country have suffered, but we did have a Jekyll-and-Hyde season of sorts.

At first, our summer was wet and steamy and nearly tropical, and I struggled to keep up with mowing and trimming and weed pulling, but by mid-July the tap was turned off. The heat stayed on, of course, but rain simply didn’t happen; last month was supposedly the driest September in 112 years, and I’ve watched the bones of ages-old trees and slabs of submerged sandstone slowly emerge from a nearby creek bed as the stream has thinned and waned with the passing arid weeks. It takes only one hop of a lightly-skipped stone to travel from bank to bank now.

October is here, the leaves are taking on their autumn colors, and although it is still as dry as last year’s birds’ nests, we suspect the other shoe is about to drop. Whether it be in the form of an earlier-than-usual winter or a Noah-like deluge or continued drought, we’ll find out as our days shorten, our clocks change, and the canopy of our leaves falls to the ground.

Yet, the summer, as dusty as it became, was still lovable and I miss it already. Had I avoided watching the news, which tends to spoil things, it was still the same slow and sultry and colorful season it has always been. Waking each morning to what birders call the “dawn chorus,” I went through my days going about a nice mix of work and play, an agenda of sweaty toil and chores and writing, but also one of pleasant idleness and wandering and mental note taking. That routine found me grunting with shovel and hoe one minute, but rewarded at day’s end with a walk to green water, reminiscent of what the poet Whitman invoked when he wrote: “I tucked my trouser-ends in my boots and went and had a good time.”

Along the way, as usual, and shown in these seasonal weekend stories, I had my camera along to record my adventures. It is no small task to put aside images of rioting and brutality, of political posturing and lost jobs, of the relentless thump of an ever-present pandemic with its mounting death toll, but it can be done when all there is to hear is the rattle of leaves, the rush of a stream, and the familiar complaints of cardinals and woodpeckers. A daily dose of all of those has made this summer — one which left so much misery and anxiety in its wake — more palatable, and I am thankful I could experience it.

We did virtually no traveling this summer. In self-imposed exile most of the time, I visited familiar places within walking distance. Just as I thought that I couldn’t possibly see something new, I would be pleasantly surprised. An example of that came in summer’s final week. Walking among the brown summer weeds of my woods, once lush and green from near-daily rains, I came upon a copse of pawpaw trees, a lot of them, that stood in a light-dappled hillside grove. For years, I had grown accustomed to seeing them — their big yellowing leaves one of the most prominent in the woods as summer wanes — without their namesake fruit. But on that day, about 10 feet up in the rather short and spindly trees, I saw quite a few pawpaws, the “Indiana Banana,” ripening amid the camouflaged crowns.

On another day, a bit south of a favored spot where I go to look for eagles and hawks, I stumbled upon the tangled vines of what is often called “Devil’s Darning Needles,” “Old Man’s Beard,” and “Virgin’s Bower.” I remember seeing it before, but couldn’t recall its name. I was too late in the summer to see its delicate white flowers — a favorite of hummingbirds and butterflies — but the hair-like tendrils of the plant as it spreads its seeds are unforgettable. Actually, the plant is a clematis that is often intentionally grown, and virtually all of its parts are toxic to humans; I left it untouched, but made a mental note to look for it next spring.

Then too were the butterflies. The swallowtails were thick this year, and I was pleased to see a number of the giant variety; zebras too that probably spent their larval stages in that pawpaw grove. But, this summer seemed to be one for the American Lady and Northern Buckeye and even a good number of Monarchs. But as the heat picked up and the puddles and low places dried, it seemed to me to bring about an influx of Cabbage Whites and Orange Sulphurs, small but beautiful in an understated way as they flitted about and lit upon an abundance of wild asters and ironweeds.

As the air grew drier, it seemed to grow quieter too. The transitional birds I saw so often in spring — the orioles and warblers and bluebirds — seemed to disappear this summer, but two staples remained through the hottest days: the phoebes and their ever-bobbing tails, and the killdeer, always noisy and contentious as they skirt fields and sandbars and washes in search of the most inconvenient places they can nest. Now, we are seeing so many birds heading through on their trips to places south, while others who have been here all along — notably, the hummingbirds — are packing off day by day. By the way, I caught one of those killdeer — normally skittish and elusive — staring at me from the opposite bank of the creek one day as if it knew I wouldn’t wade across to threaten it. Its picture is among my summer collection too.

One afternoon, not long before the calendar was telling us that summer was gone, I came across a mud hole on the edge of a cornfield. The hole, looking as if it was created by an artillery shell, sits in a place where a wide ditch empties into the creek. It held a half-foot of tepid, slimy water, and I noticed, as soon as I stumbled through the cocklebur and goldenrod that surrounded it, dozens of frogs leaping both into and out of the muck in an attempt to hide.

I saw both bullfrogs and Leopard frogs, and stood stock still for a quarter-hour as they grew accustomed enough to me to either hop from the weeds into the open or pop their heads above the mire. It seemed to me that they were barely hanging on to that safe haven first filled by a wet spring but shrinking with each passing day.

The frogs, like us, are waiting for rain, for relief from a season that has been one of worry and unease.

