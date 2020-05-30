A second act for artistic scenery

Sturdy pillars. A majestic archway. Ornate wood corner mouldings. A regal image of a king. Spectacular ceiling designs.
Scenery that once decorated the background of theatrical performances will experience a second artistic life in August. Artist Michael Tingley plans to implement an early-20th-century stage backdrop into an art piece for the late-summer “Desiderata” show at the Arts Illiana gallery in downtown Terre Haute.
“Desiderata” is the classic prose “peace poem” written in 1927 by Terre Haute native Max Ehrmann. Fittingly, the backdrop for Tingley’s collage might be something Ehrmann, who died in 1945, actually saw.
The hand-painted canvas was one of a few, no-longer-used backdrops — aged and timeworn — that weren’t in good enough condition to be among those remaining inside the historic Hippodrome Theatre when the Scottish Rite Valley of Terre Haute moved to a new location earlier this year. The masonic group is downsizing after owning the Hippodrome since 1957, and sold the theater to an Indianapolis buyer who told the Tribune-Star in February that he intends to preserve the 1915-era venue.
Brian Mundell, who operates the Veterans Memorial Museum of Terre Haute, procured a few of the backdrops and is trying to find new homes for the small batch of remnants. A couple are as large as 47 feet wide and more than 20 feet tall. (Anyone interested can contact him at 812-208-1396.) “To me, they’re all just giant pieces of art,” Mundell said.
So far, one backdrop went to businessman Gary Greiner, who has it displayed on a wall. Another went to Tingley, a post-modern artist, meaning his works feature layers.
The canvas that Tingley is incorporating into his artwork is “way beyond the restoration stage,” he said. Still, the passing of time hasn’t diminished elements of its original beauty. Seeing the brush strokes up close reveals that the backdrops are impressive, the Terre Haute artist said. He’s carefully cleaning the backdrop and applying a clear coat of varnish to stabilize the flaking of the original pigment.
Tingley earned a master’s degree in art history, “but I never heard about any of this stuff,” he said of theatrical backdrops.
With some research, Tingley discovered the backdrop’s maker, Becker & Sons of Chicago, had crafted stage backgrounds from the Civil War era until the mid-20th century. The backdrop Tingley is working with, as well as the others, may date back to the Hippodrome’s vaudeville years, the original use for the structure designed by noted theater architect John Eberson.
Approximately 20,000 theater backdrops still exist in the United States, said Wendy Waszut-Barrett, a Minnesota-based expert in the artform. She’s also president of Historic Stage Services LLC, a company that specializes in evaluating, restoring, replicating and appraising of historical scenery and stage equipment. She has extensively studied Scottish Rite theaters, too.
Such backdrops “are a historically significant artifact,” Waszut-Barrett explained in a phone interview. They tend to be found in historic opera houses, cinemas, masonic temples and Shrine auditoriums. And, “there was a lot of scenery that got tucked away in attics,” she added.
Artists hand-painted theater backdrops using a dry pigment paste that was placed on a palette and diluted with animal hide glue. That unique mix created a “perfect” matte finish, allowing the design to be seen from the distance of a theater seat to the stage, with no shine, Waszut-Barrett said.
Those artists painted backdrops 10 to 12 hours a day, six days a week, decade after decade. Some of their scenes were used in films, others in theaters, and many in traveling shows. Many theaters kept a stock scenery collection, with as many as 37 varieties of backgrounds. Their ubiquitous nature a century or more ago meant people in San Francisco or Tucson, Ariz., saw some of the same scenes as folks in the Midwest. “It was a shared, universal experience,” Waszut-Barrett said.
The best backdrop artists got paid handsomely for their work. Their skill and experience shows in the detailed pieces that still exist, decades after the backdrops’ heyday.
“It’s a lost history, and these were incredible people,” Waszut-Barrett said.
Tingley’s project is “really cool,” she said. “He is bringing the [backdrop’s] artistic value and the popular entertainment value to light again.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
