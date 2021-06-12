A visitor to Highland Lawn Cemetery's eastern edge can see that it overlooks a lake and a pond.
The scenery is also notable for something a visitor won't see. Many of the graves have no stone or marker.
"Those are all filled. And, you'll see these big gaps," said Roxe Anne Kesner, who's handled roles as clerk and occasional tour guide at Terre Haute's history city cemetery for the past 27 years. "And, it's sad."
The gaps between headstones are unmarked graves. Kesner estimates thousands of the cemetery's nearly 50,000 graves have no marker. "Most of them couldn't afford to put a stone on, or there wasn't anyone left" in the family, she explained.
Johnny "Rolling Stone" Wright's final resting place is among those unmarked. Wright left his mark on blues and popular music, though. The singer and guitarist wrote, performed and recorded his own compositions for a handful of record labels in the 1950s and early '60s, accompanied by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ike Turner. Wright's 45-rpm singles earned radio airplay when black blues artists were being introduced to young white audiences of the dawn of rock and roll era.
Wright was born in 1930 in Centerville, Tenn. After Wright's father died, his family moved to Richmond, Ind. Johnny pursued a full-time music career around St. Louis, and briefly in California, but returned to Indiana — specifically Terre Haute — twice in the 1960s to be near family. On his second Hoosier return in 1968, he stayed in Terre Haute and worked at a metal castings plant, while also rekindling his music at times. Wright died in 1988 in Terre Haute at just 58 years old.
Thirty-three years later, two musicians with Wabash Valley roots, who played and recorded with Wright, have launched a fundraising effort to put a headstone on the bluesman's grave.
"He deserves a stone. A true bluesman. And it's been 33 years. Let's get it done," said Steve Rusin, a Terre Haute blues harp virtuoso who befriended Wright and brought him back into the studio in the late 1970s and 1980s.
Clinton native and former Nashville guitarist Dave Kyle joined those decades-ago recording sessions with Rusin and Wright, and helped set up a GoFundMe campaign to get "Rolling Stone" a stone. Kyle now lives in California, but he and Rusin stay in contact and performed as a duo at Kyle's album release event at Sonka Irish Pub in Terre Haute in 2019.
They have fond memories of recording with Wright and believe he deserves a grave marker.
"I think Johnny was kind of unrecognized in his later years, but he was kind of a thing back in the '50s," Kyle said. "He did what he did, which is worth something. And for the guy to be buried without a marker, I think he should get some kind of recognition."
As of early June, donations to the GoFundMe effort totaled $1,055 toward a $3,000 goal. Rusin got a price estimate of that amount from a Terre Haute gravestone company on a stone with Wright's likeness on the front.
"Dave [Kyle] took the bull by the horns and got the GoFundMe fund started, and we're about a grand in there," Rusin said, "and [the donors] are not all musicians."
Played with Berry, Turner
For Rusin, the mission to introduce Wright's musical talents to Terre Haute and beyond goes back to the 1970s. A friend, Frank Hensley, worked with Wright at Terre Haute Malleable and told Rusin about Johnny's reminiscences of playing and recording with Ike Turner's band.
"I've always been a records buff, and when they said he made records, I started investigating. And, sure enough, he did," Rusin said.
Wright's move in 1950 to St. Louis led to some big breaks. He landed a spot with the house band at the popular Cosmopolitan Club in East St. Louis at the invitation of the band's leader — future rock and roll legend Chuck Berry. After scoring a hit record, Berry went on the road, and Wright became the band's front man and earned his own notoriety, but not the lasting fame or fortune of Berry.
He wrote and recorded the "I Stayed Down" and "I Was In St. Louis" 45-rpm on vinyl for DeLuxe Records in 1953. Two years later, Wright auditioned for Turner, a legendary musician who also scouted talent for RPM Records in St. Louis. Wright passed and two of his own originals, "Suffocate" and "The World Is Yours," backed by Turner and his orchestra, with Turner's soulful guitar work echoing Wright's vocals.
Wright released "Look At That Chick" and "Gotta Have You For Myself" on Stevens Records in 1959, and "Who Was" and "Wine Head" on Magnificent Records in 1962.
Wright told Tribune-Star correspondent Gordon Walters in a 1987 interview that "Gotta Have You For Myself" was written because his then-girlfriend "was leaving me. After the record came out, she must have been impressed, because she decided not to go."
Record industry publications were impressed, too. Cash Box magazine declared "Look At That Chick" was a "real cute slicing that should keep the coin chutes jingling," and called "Gotta Have You For Myself" "an up-tempo romantic charmer." Billboard magazine labeled "Look At That Chick" a "catchy rhythm rocker."
Along with his songwriting and classic blues guitar picking, Wright sang powerfully.
"He had a magical voice. A deep baritone voice that was perfect for what he did," Kyle said.
Returned to studio
Rusin and Kyle found that rich baritone intact in the mid-'70s, when they assembled a band of Terre Haute instrumentalists to back Wright on new songs — "Coal Shed," "Johnny's Bad Air Boogie," "Move," "Shut Up" and "Come Here Baby." Rusin had those tracks mastered into an EP disc released independently last year. Some of the songs — tales of love, frustration and breathing polluted air — are getting played on internet blues stations around the country and beyond.
Wright's '50s and '60s singles, long out of print, are sought after by blues collectors. "Johnny's internationally known, but kind of obscure, which makes it cool," Rusin said.
As Kyle put it, "Johnny's getting the attention now that he never got when he moved back to the area."
After returning to Terre Haute, Wright told Walters in that 1987 interview that he frequently played local nightspots like the old King of Diamonds, American Legion events and even got some airplay on the student-run Indiana State University radio station's blues show, while still working at the foundry and writing songs while walking. He died a year after that interview and was buried at Highland Lawn. His wife, Dorothy, died in 1997 and was interred beside Johnny.
Many other blues musicians rest in unmarked graves. As contributors to a purely American art form, they deserve notice, said Aaron Pritchard, vice president of the Killer Blues Headstone Project. That Michigan-based national group has raised funds for markers on 130 musicians' graves. Though not connected to the Terre Haute effort for Wright, Pritchard said Wright and other blues musicians, singers and songwriters are deserving.
"If they contributed to that tradition in any way, shape or form, it's important for us to recognize that contribution to the blues, that truly American art form," Pritchard said Monday, "and to make sure their contribution is recognized and their legacy is honored."
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
To learn more ...
• Anyone interested in the "Headstone for Johnny 'Rolling Stone' Wright" GoFundMe campaign can go online to: https://gofund.me/3f4074f8.
