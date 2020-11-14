A place of sanctuary and beauty: A fall walk at Highland Lawn

The ages’ old fear of whistling one’s self through a misty graveyard late at night may persist through the ages, but wandering Highland Lawn — Terre Haute’s gem of a cemetery — is hardly frightening.

A walk through Highland, best experienced, of course, during the day, is a lesson in horticulture and architecture, a refresher course in history, and an exercise in relaxation and contemplation. It is a jewel in the crown of the American Rural Cemetery movement, and a joy worth celebrating.

On a crisp fall day in late October, I hiked through Highland Lawn, perhaps in a way unlike any other in all the years I have gone there. Alone with my thoughts and a camera, I wandered from my parked car near the gravesite of Samantha McPherson — the first person buried there — and made a long meandering loop that took me all the way across the lake to the east.

Walking back across the steep hillside where the reverent “Soldiers and Sailors Circle” lies, to the chapel on the northernmost edge, then back to the most visible sections of the cemetery within hearing distance of the traffic noise of Highway 40 to the south, I wandered through every section, noticing little more than the sound of the wind, the changing trees, and the calls of crows; I encountered no one else.

Prior to the mid-19th century, American burial grounds — called graveyards or churchyards — were over-crowded, drab and dreary places. In fact, they often stank and were considered unhealthy, miasmatic. Steeped in European traditions, American graveyards were mostly located within the confines of ever-expanding cities and towns, bodies stacked three and four deep as space became more and more precious. In addition, many rural graveyards — often just a few burials on family farms or near small country churches — were eventually enveloped by woods or cornfields, sometimes overrun by highways and real estate development.

In the history of Terre Haute’s own cemeteries (that word comes from the Greek for “sleeping place”), one of its two original burying grounds — near what is now Sixth and Ohio streets — was moved as the city grew. It, and the old Indian Orchard cemetery, near the river, was supplanted in 1839 when the city established Woodlawn, in those days, located north of any urban development. The one-time pasture — about 13 acres — actually reflected a bit of what became known as the “Rural Cemetery Movement,” which had gotten underway as the decade began, most notably when Boston’s magnificent Mount Auburn opened in 1831.

I have been to Mount Auburn twice and was awed by what has been called by Patricia Finney, “…a romantic vision, based upon English landscape gardening.” Everything changed in cemetery design with Mount Auburn (actually located in Cambridge) as Americans, no longer interested in burying loved ones in frightening, cramped spaces, embraced cemeteries that separated themselves from established churches and their rites. The Romantic Movement in painting, music and literature influenced people even more to reconsider the cemetery as a place of sanctuary and beauty. By mid-century, it was not uncommon for picnic excursions or carriage rides to be planned for the local cemetery.

Highland Lawn, laid out in 26 sections, opened in 1884 and boasts 139 acres; it is one of only two cemeteries in Indiana on the National Registry of Historic Places. A superb example of a Victorian spin on Romantic Era influences, it was designed by civil engineer Joseph Earnshaw, who was born in England and had already established a reputation with his plan for Cincinnati’s Spring Grove Cemetery. Since McPherson’s interment — she was a victim of typhoid fever — nearly 50,000 others have been laid to rest there.

Earnshaw’s “lawn plan” made an allowance for existing landscape, so the property’s rolling hills were enhanced by the plantings of trees and shrubs, the installation of “meandering” pathways and roads, a lake, and, of course, in 1893, the construction of architect Joseph Vrydaugh’s beautiful chapel. Perfectly placed on the cemetery’s highest point and built in Richardsonian Romanesque style, it is still available for services. A renovation, undertaken in 1987, cost six times more than its construction price. Six temporary crypts — employed when cold weather or tomb and mausoleum construction prevented burials — go unused today.

The construction of a 60-foot-tall bell tower followed the chapel a year later, it built in Romanesque Revival style, soon to be rejected by the innovative Frank Lloyd Wright. An Interurban trolley car waiting station, constructed in 1909, became badly needed office space when the trains ceased to run 30 years later; it is still in use. Of course, over the decades, Nature has enhanced Highland’s beauty with her own special brush, and the property is decorated with not only elaborate and exquisite crypts and mausoleums, but the simple headstones of people with more modest incomes.

At one of the highest points on the grounds, I visited the Greek Revival family marker of the Jenckes Family, the property’s original owners. Virginia Jenckes, one of the most notable of the cemetery’s occupants, served three terms in the United States House of Representatives and lived to 97. The Jenckes marker sits where the family’s first home was built in the early 1820s.

Below and to the north, I visited an old friend, watercolor artist Omer Denzil Seamon, who lies not far from William and Otela Snyder, whose fates were tied to a honeymoon trip to China and an encounter with a misguided Korean assassin. From there, it wasn’t far to the mausoleum of young Claude Herbert, who gave his life to save others in the tragic Haven & Geddes Department Store fire of 1898. Before that, I stopped at the simple gravesite of J. Everett Sanders, confidant of President Calvin Coolidge and eventual National Republican Party chairman, whose most intriguing story began not long after “Silent Cal’s” death. Just to the north of that site, the mausoleum of Terre Haute entrepreneur and philanthropist D.W. Minshall sits. To the southwest, that of Martin Sheets, the eccentric businessman so worried about being entombed alive that he arranged to have a telephone installed in his crypt.

I then marveled at the shear size of the massive and elegant Collett-Fairbanks Monument, the heaviest and tallest in Highland Lawn; it is reported that it took 20 teams of horses to bring its base from the nearby railroad line when it was installed on a knoll that looks eastward. From there, I walked back west to perhaps my favorite section of the cemetery. In it I always find the beautiful Cruft Irish cross, the angelic monument marking poet Max Ehrmann’s grave, the proud obelisk for Senator Daniel Voorhees, the “Tall Sycamore of the Wabash,” and the mournful Debs’ Family monument. Across a roadway — one of my favorites — the sorrowful, grieving maiden atop a stone Marie Burton purchased in 1895 and came to rest under in 1901; she sleeps there alone.

From the magnificent pair of guarding lions of the Blumberg mausoleum, to the often-visited crypt of John Heinl whose pet bulldog spawned the tales of “Stiffy Green,” to former Mayor Ralph Tucker’s gravestone — once a part of the Rose Orphanage in which he was raised — Highland Lawn is a treasure trove. Yes, the wealthy and well-known are there, such as five-time Socialist Presidential candidate Eugene Debs, who spent years without a marker, his family concerned about desecration and grave robbing. Demas Deming is there, as is Chauncey Rose, Ellen Church Marshall, Eva Kor and Sheldon Swope …

But there too are the paupers and the commoners, the housewives and day laborers, the scoundrels and rogues, the helpers and heroes, those whose lives were cut short and those who lived to ripe old ages. Highland Lawn is a reflection of who we are.

Contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike is signing his latest book, This Old World, at Kadel’s Hallmark in Terre Haute today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. He also begins a series about Highland Lawn in Terre Haute Living magazine in January.