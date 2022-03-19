A passion for print journalism

Friday nights during high school basketball season got hectic for the sports staffs of the Terre Haute newspapers in the 1970s.
"Oh my God, it was crazy," former Tribune sportswriter Greg Little recalled.
The adrenaline rush of those evenings, and one particular assignment, got Little hooked on community journalism.
The old Terre Haute Star and Tribune staffs combined efforts every weekend to craft the Sunday Tribune-Star edition. Tom Reck, the late Star sports editor, sent Little to write "Sunday special" stories for the Sunday sports section in the late 1970s. The pieces went beyond the points, rebounds and coaches' quick-response comments. Little covered the games, but spent extra time talking with those coaches, players and maybe fans, and added some atmosphere and history.
"That was more about the people than the games," Little explained. "That had every bit of influence on me. It put the ink in my blood."
Nearly 45 years later, Little is the editor of California's oldest continually published weekly newspaper, the Mariposa Gazette. The 63-year-old Clinton native, West Vigo High School graduate and father of four also is the author of a new book, "-30- Why Small-Town American Print Journalism Is Anything But Dead (As Long As the Beancounters Stay Away)." The venerable trade publication Editor & Publisher devoted a podcast interview last August to Little's book. In 2020, E&P also featured Little in its inaugural "15 Over 50: Honoring Leaders Driving the News Industry Forward."
Little's book tracks his own career and life, but places the story in the larger context of the newspaper industry's path from its pinnacle in the 1970s to the leaner era corporate ownership in the 21st century. Through those years, Little has worked at papers in Indiana, Montana, Wyoming, Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and California. He and his wife, Nicole, bought the Mariposa Gazette in 2016, and she serves as its publisher. The book traces the changes they've faced through their combined 60-plus years in the field. The book's title includes the old newsroom symbol signifying the conclusion of a typewritten story (-30-), as in "no more — the end."
Little's message, though, is one of optimism, emphasizing that small-town journalism is vital and has a strong future, with its -30- nowhere in sight.
"I guess I'm the eternal optimist," Little said by phone earlier this month from the Gazette's newsroom.
In the Editor & Publisher podcast interview recorded last summer, host and E&P publisher Mike Blinder tells Little, "You are writing not just a book about local journalism; it's almost like a journey to help anyone who wants to understand the value of what a community newspaper is to a community. They're seeing it through your eyes."
Little began writing "-30-" after his job was eliminated in a cost-cutting move at a small, corporately owned newspaper in Idaho.
"I thought about just leaving journalism. Either that, or I'd find my own newspaper," he recalled. "And by chance, I found our newspaper."
California's the place you ought to be
An ad seeking new owners for a weekly newspaper in the rural mid-section of California. It caught the attention of Greg and Nicole, his wife of 20 years. At 46, she's worked "pretty much every newspaper job except running a press" since her days in Rock Spring, Wyoming, where she worked in the composing room and met Greg, that paper's editor.
When the chance to run their own newspaper in California arose, they bought the Mariposa Gazette and moved there with son, Price.
"We're rural. We're the gateway to Yosemite [National] Park. It's a great place to live. It's a small, tight-knit community," Nicole said of Mariposa County.
It's a good newspaper town, too. "You can't get our news anywhere else," she said. It includes coverage of school board meetings, Little League baseball, features and high school sports.
The Gazette circulates to 4,000 households in a community of 18,000 residents. Little said circulation has risen 15% and advertising 20% in the past four years. A staff of eight employees produces a newspaper published every Thursday, along with a visitors guide, a dining page and a graduation special section. Seventy-five percent of Yosemite National Park lies within Mariposa County, and park tourism brings in 4 million to 5 million visitors annually. The paper supplies the six hotels with free newspapers. Their following is strong on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as their website.
"We've done well here," Little said. "We're profitable."
The U.S. has lost more than one-fourth of its newspapers since 2004, including 70 dailies and more than 2,000 weeklies and non-daily publications, according to the University of North Carolina's Expanding News Deserts project. "The loss of local news has significant political, social and economic implications for our democracy and our society," the UNC summary states.
News deserts are communities left without a newspaper, local television station or radio news. "One of the impacts is, governments become more corrupt," Little said. "Nobody's there to watch."
'Incredibly important' issues
The most impactful stories through Little's career have been local. Stories about murders on an Indian reservation in Montana raised awareness for the federal Violence Against Women Act. His reporting in Tennessee helped stop illegal dumping of sewage sludge.
"It doesn't sound like a sexy issue, and it's not, but it's incredibly important," Little said. "It can be something as small as a dangerous intersection and as big as a murder. That stuff is huge, and that stuff is getting lost now" in communities with news deserts.
In an increasingly corporate economy, Little believes newspapers and small-town journalism outlets can thrive under a locally owned structure such as the Gazette's.
"One thing we can do is get these papers back in the hands of local ownership," Little said. "Here, we answer to us, which is a 'pull-your-hair-out' thing part of the time, but in general it's great."
At the Mariposa County Library, librarian Janet Chase-Williams notices the efforts of the Gazette staff.
"A small-town paper is indispensable, especially when the whole county contains only 18,000," Chase-Williams told the Tribune-Star. "We are a close-knit community, and the issues the Gazette covers are personal and immediate.
"The Littles have brought a good degree of professionalism to the paper," she added. "That professional aspect is greatly appreciated by someone like me, a librarian, who is constantly trying to educate the public on the importance of who is giving them information and what sorts of bias those individuals may hold."
Though his Friday night sports rush days in Terre Haute are past, Greg still gets inspired by newspaper journalism.
"I have such a passion for this," he said, "and it's more important now than ever."
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
