A love of quilting: Terre Haute's Carol De France has an eye for the craft

When Carol De France considers the dozens and dozens of quilts she has painstakingly hand-sewn over the past 45 years, even the inordinately modest woman confesses that she's impressed: "I can't believe I've done all this," she said.
Her pride is justified, when one considers that it can take her a year or more to make a quilt large enough to hang on a wall or lay across a bed: She worked on the quilt upon her own bed, "Starry Path," for five years on and off. It's her most accomplished quilt, boasting about an array of 100 stars and 1,000 separate pieces of fabric on it, and was a finalist in competition at the National Quilting Association show in Paducah, Kentucky.
De France, 75, who retired after leading the listening library for Indiana State University's School of Music for 27 years, has a drawer stuffed with ribbons from sundry competitions — predominantly the Vigo County Fair and Quilts Along the Wabash — and has lost count of how many she has won.
She got into quilting, she said, when "My husband said, 'You will quilt and make bread.'" She laughed. "I learned to do both."
Hence, she took a quilting class at ISU with an instructor in fine arts and textiles who emphasized using many different fabrics. "She taught me a sound technique and an eye for color and pattern and design," De France recalled. "She brought beautiful antique quilts to class so we could see what they should look like."
She gave her husband — now ex-husband — quilts and pillows as Christmas presents. She also makes preemie quilts adorned with bunnies and Winnie-the-Pooh for Union Hospital's incubators, as well as charity quilts for Memorial United Methodist Church.
"Charity quilts are less demanding — nobody will judge them," De France said. A couple of recent charity quilts brought in $900 and $450, respectively, though she insisted the $450 one boasted better workmanship. "Oh, well," she said.
When competing in quilting shows, she explained, "There're technical considerations — how neat your seams are, how small your stitches. There are artistic considerations — color choice, layout; you have to have an eye.
"Color," she added, "is the most exciting part of quilts."
The first quilt she won a ribbon for was called "Tipsy Star" — "I took a sensible star and set it on point so it looks tipsy," she noted.
Since she has a cat that she loves, cats figure into many of her quilts. She has one, "Sawtooth Cats," that she fashioned from a variety of scraps, forgoing buying any new material for it.
Lambs are also an inspiration. Her daughter kept a practice block of one, called it "Louie Lamb" and kept it with her stuffed animals. But that quilt took so long to complete it that when she had finished it, her daughter told her, "Mom, I want ponies, not those lambs."
On the wall of her living room hangs another blue-ribbon winner, "Arrow Root." "I like the sense of motion in it, the leaves go around and round. Flowers rock on the vine," she said.
She does point out a slight irregularity in the quilt, but then added, "I'm not going to point out the real mistake. You'll never know."
Those mistakes, she said, "keep me from getting a swelled head."
Currently, she's working on a quilt that was begun by another member of Memorial Church, Jean Templeton. "She died before she could finish the tops, and she gave it to Linda Everly, who also died before she could do anything with it," De France said. "So I hope it's not got a hex on it."
Her love of quilting outlasted her marriage, though she's grateful her husband pushed her into the craft. "I'm glad I did it when I was young," she said. "It's a life well spent. The listening library doesn't exist but I still have my quilts."
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.