Fannie Blumberg (Feb. 11, 1894 — July 9, 1964) was born in Indianapolis and grew up in her grandfather’s home. Rabbi David Burgheim was a scholar and was well acquainted with Indiana poet, James Whitcomb Riley. The writings of Riley, and other notable authors from Indianapolis, such as Booth Tarkington and Meredith Nicholson were influential to young Fannie.
It was during her college years at Madam Blaeker’s College for Kindergarten Teachers, she began to write stories for children. At first submitting her work to children’s magazines and progressing to the publication of several books.
After marrying Benjamin Blumberg, she moved to Terre Haute in 1916. Fannie was an artist and author, publishing five children’s books. Including the Rowena Teena Tot series. These books published in the 1930s depicted African Americans differently than they had been in publications of that time period and those before it. Fannie portrayed the children in her books as real people, instead of stereotypes.
The Blumbergs had four children of their own. During World War II, the couple harbored two young German/Jewish boys, to keep them safe from the Nazi concentration camps. One of the boys later became their foster son. Fannie had little spare time to devote to her writing and art during the 1920’s and 1930’s as she was committed to family and raising her children.
After her children were grown and much later in life, Fannie’s love of painting was rekindled.
She was encouraged by her true friend and tutor, Terre Haute muralist Gilbert Wilson. This week’s Historical Treasure is a pair of books that document the works and biography of Fannie Blumberg. “Vol. No. 1” (1963) is signed by both Fannie and her husband Benjamin Blumberg. It is a compilation of her literary works as well as art sections. “Vol. No. 2 A Sequel”(1965) is signed only by Benjamin and contains additional literary productions and art works not published in the 1963 book. According to the Preface, the manuscripts, memos and comments, “…reveal and clarify the complexity of her talents and interests, her vivid imagination, creative urge for expression, and sympathetic understanding of people’s problems”
Today her writings are treasured and many paintings are exhibited in museums throughout the United States.
