A portrait hanging in James Shepard’s dining room depicts an older woman relaxing on a park bench, gazing into the distance.
Shepard’s painting represents a convergence of his artistic skills. He’d talked with the woman, a resident of a Terre Haute assisted-living facility, after Shepard performed at the place with musicians from his church. He’s a painter whose artwork helped bring to life wild animals and jungle scenes at Disneyland in California, as well as composer whose recordings grace soundtracks of films and TV shows.
“It’s what I do,” Shepard said, sitting at the dining room table of his home in rural western Vigo County. “It would’ve been kind of a bland life without art and music.”
“Bland” would hardly describe the job Shepard took this fall. While lofted three stories high, he repainted the lettering on the Lehi Roller Mill in Utah, a 116-year-old flour mill immortalized in the 1984 movie “Footloose.”
And, there was nothing bland about the day in 1979, when Shepard stood inside John Wayne’s California house while dropping off a portrait he’d painted of the famed actor. A nurse welcomed the young, long-haired artist inside and accepted the art piece for the ailing Wayne, who died a week later. A thank-you letter from Wayne’s estate is one of many from notables who’ve received portraits of themselves, painted by Shepard.
The 69-year-old earns his living through art, just as he’s done for more than 40 years. Yet sometimes, “to be a blessing to people, I’ll give art work away,” Shepard said.
It’s a passion that emerged in Shepard as a 5-year-old growing up in Terre Haute. He’d redraw comic strip characters from his hometown newspapers. “He’s drawn all his life,” said Gary Shepard, James’ younger brother.
James kept drawing and became fascinated with Walt Disney creations and animations. He dreamed of becoming one of Disney’s artists someday, and wrote a letter to the legendary animator and amusement park pioneer himself.
Disney actually responded. He encouraged the aspiring artist from Terre Haute to keep drawing, go to college and then seek a job with Disney. Shepard still has that letter.
He followed Disney’s instructions and succeeded. Shepard’s path to that goal was steady, but not direct, though.
Big break took decades
His art studies bloomed in classes with teacher Don Hadley at Woodrow Wilson Junior High School. Shepard received the school’s artist of the year award, presented by well-known muralist Gilbert Wilson, whose vivid murals cover the Woodrow Wilson entryway. Later, Shepard studied under art teacher Jerome Evans at Wiley High School and then several influential professors at Indiana State University.
He graduated from ISU in 1972 at “the height of the hippie days.” The U.S. Army drafted Shepard the following year, initially dispatching him to Vietnam. “That’s right when [President] Nixon pulled [U.S. troops] out, and we went to Texas instead,” Shepard said. He served two years there, then moved to California to pursue art professionally. Shepard crafted murals for retail stores, zoos, classic car dealerships, museums, schools, restaurants, television studio sets and even the showroom of late hot-rod car designer Boyd Coddington.
Shepard also painted commissioned pieces, as well as unsolicited portraits for “people that I admire,” such as John Wayne, singers, musicians, actors and presidents.
Finally, a job offer from Disney came in 1994. Disneyland hired him as a pictorial artist for its animation department. Shepard’s paint strokes enlivened pirates, giraffes, monsters and dinosaurs at the iconic park near Los Angeles. “Anything that moved,” he explained. The union job paid him well.
“To think, all those years of wanting to work for Disney — how many people get to fulfill their childhood dreams?” he said.
After 15 years at Disney, Shepard decided to leave southern California, “get out of the rat race” and move back to his home Hoosier State in 2009. The countryside near West Terre Haute suits him fine these days. “I love living in the country,” he said. “I don’t think I could live in the city again.”
Today, Shepard paints commissioned portraits, wildlife paintings, graphics, murals and signs. The Gallery at Clabber Girl featured an exhibit of his work in July. His murals have graced walls in Terre Haute at Baesler’s Market, Early Wheels Museum and the Veterans Memorial Museum. Some of Shepard’s most visible creations occur high above the ground on open prairies. He handles lettering, logos and designs for his brother Gary’s West Terre Haute-based company, Farm Services Group Painters. They paint silos at mills around the country, including the Lehi Roller Mill in Utah in September.
“We paint buildings and silos and all that, but [James] does the art work,” Gary said. “Not too many people do the lettering he does.”
Art runs in their family, despite four Shepard children — all boys — being raised by a carpenter dad and a homemaker mom who weren’t artists. Of the three surviving sons, one paints buildings, one automobiles and the other pictures.
Guitars alongside paint brushes
When James isn’t painting, he’s often making music, either in his home recording studio or with fellow musicians from Oregon Baptist Church, south of Terre Haute. Just as greats such as Norman Rockwell and Andrew Wyeth influenced Shepard’s artist style, his musical creations draw inspiration from The Beatles. Paintings of John, Paul, George and Ringo decorate his studio and other rooms of his home. Shepard has recorded albums of Beatles songs, as well as other 1960s artists such as The Everly Brothers and the Kinks.
“I’m one of those people that can’t sit still,” he said, stroking his pepper-gray beard. “I’m either mixing a song, or drawing.”
Shepard also has composed more than 500 songs. He’s marketed many of his recordings, which have been used in British films and television shows.
Wabash Valley residents often hear his music, too. Shepard and Oregon Church musicians perform at nursing homes after services on Sunday and other days. Shepard plays multiple instruments and knows a vast number of gospel and Western songs, Pastor Fred Harrison explained.
“We’re just so lucky to have him,” Harrison said, “with just all the stories he has from all the places he’s been. He’s just one of a kind.”
They close the nursing home performances with “Happy Trails,” made famous decades ago by actors Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. Residents “love that song,” Harrison said.
Shepard’s faith life also includes his art. He painted a Disney mural in the church’s nursery that is so realistic, visitors think it’s a sticker, Harrison said. Shepard also spoke to a group of middle school-age home-school children recently about implementing God-given gifts and talents. “Then he showed them how to draw Mickey Mouse,” said Tricia Larimer, who teaches in a church cooperative.
The father of two sons now has two grandchildren who are budding, young artists. Their colorful and amazingly accurate drawings of a panda and a lion hang on Shepard’s refrigerator.
As for himself, Shepard has no plans to stop painting or songwriting. As he spoke last month, a portrait in progress of a young Abraham Lincoln — commissioned by a Terre Haute attorney — rested on an easel next to his dining room table.
“I’m thankful at 69 that I’m still rock-and-rollin’ and climbing ladders,” he said, grinning. “I can’t see me not doing it till I’m gone.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
