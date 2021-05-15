A Day with The Wildflowers of Atherton Island

With a doctorate in biology from Harvard, Jim Nardi has an understanding of the land like few others. But a particular tract of property in southwestern Parke County holds a special place in Nardi’s heart, not only because it serves as a living classroom for others, but because his own roots run deep there.
On a warm Saturday afternoon in mid-April, I walked with Dr. Nardi and nearly 30 other members of the Ouabache Land Conservancy on a 188-acre parcel of woods and former cropland called the Atherton Island Natural Area. Nardi, who now sits on the OLC Board of Directors, is an instructor and researcher at the University of Illinois; he also holds a degree from Purdue, is the author of “Life in the Soil: A Guide for Naturalists and Gardeners” (University of Chicago Press; 2007), and just happened to have spent his childhood on 80 acres of the ground we trooped that day.
Born in 1948, Nardi has nothing but good memories of the countryside on which he was raised. His parents maintained an orchard of apples, peaches, and plums on the property, but sold its 29 acres and the surrounding woodland in 1970. “It passed through four different owners between 1970 and 1993, until I purchased it again,” Nardi says. “It was in a deplorable condition, with literally tons of trash and junk.”
Its southernmost edge about two miles south of the Vigo-Parke County line, Atherton Island itself—a land mass that sits only amid seas of imagination now—is a mostly-wooded plateau serrated by countless ravines, ridges, and washes. It once stood above a two-pronged glacier-fed Wabash River that lowered itself to its current level after much of its source water melted away. Its eastern fork, also fed by what is now called Big Raccoon Creek, actually ran southward too, but eventually that waterway turned itself around after piling up a ridgeline of sand and gravel in what is now northern Vigo County; it now empties into the river just below Armiesburg in Parke County.
Today, the “island” rises over 500 feet to the west along the Wabash River, to the east above the floodplain of the creek, and to the north where pool table-flat acreage takes over about 12 miles from where it starts; Nardi refers to Atherton Island as a “…massive moraine of gravel and sand.”
A small portion of that territory—just a hop from the tiny burg of Lyford—was Nardi’s home ground. Typically, much of the Natural Area was at one time logged, converted to agriculture, and eventually bore the scars of dumping, fencing, erosion, and invasive plants. But through hard work and countless OLC hours, Nardi says the land has made a remarkable recovery. This spring, a formerly cultivated area in the property’s southeast corner will be “transformed by planting pollinator habitat, with about 40 species of native flowers, short prairie grasses and sedges,” he says. Thirty-six more acres will be rehabilitated with nearly 20,000 tree plantings—mostly oaks and shagbark hickories.
“Every summer during my childhood, Baltimore orioles would nest in the ancient American elm that resided in our front yard. Whip-poor-wills called throughout the summer and were common. I have not heard a whip-poor-will in years,” Nardi says. “As a child I always loved being outdoors and learning first-hand from nature. My parents encouraged my interests, and I think I had every nature guide available. My favorite guide is now tattered and falling apart, but still on my desk and referred to often. It’s the “Field Book of Insects” by Frank Lutz, originally published in 1918, revised in 1948.”
Nardi also warmly recalls the years he spent in Boy Scouts and 4-H, particularly his keen interest at an early age in Parke County’s entomology project; he is a graduate of Clinton High School.
Now past 70, but younger in his enthusiasm, Nardi had to be reminded time and again by his wife, Joy—walking stick in hand—that he needed to slow down for those trying to keep up. For nearly three hours, he rambled over the property—most often following trails maintained by the OLC, but not always, as he pointed out dozens of buds and blooms, many of which would otherwise have been overlooked: false rue anemone, trout lily, wild ginger, dwarf larkspur, bloodroot, Jack-in-the-pulpit, wild geranium, prairie trillium, waterleaf, fire pink…
In all, Nardi says there are 40 species of trees—if you count the white pine he planted as a boy—a dozen species of ferns, 20 kinds of mosses and sedges, and about 250 varieties of wildflowers on the property. There, I saw a growth of rarely-seen American Columbo, which, after spending many years in its non-reproductive rosette stage, bolts, blooms, and then dies; walked past a sinkhole, a reminder of the property’s coal-mining days; heard warblers, towhees, thrushes, and vireos; and, witnessed an enlightened group of people of all ages—among them Indiana State University’s Dr. George Bakken, OLC Vice-President of Programs, Phil Cox, and OLC President, Marty Jones—who were there to learn and wonder, the urgency of their cell phones ignored.
“We would like to see this natural area remain as undisturbed as possible as a place offering sanctuary for declining populations of creatures,” Nardi says. “In addition, we envision this rugged natural area with its unique features offering three benefits to visitors: to pass on knowledge about the natural world to all ages, and to excite people about science—especially young people; to advance knowledge about natural history; and, to offer tranquility, inspiration, and spiritual renewal in a landscape that was familiar to our Native American and pioneer predecessors.”
Like all of those concerned about the fate of our land, Nardi says he worries about the property’s future, that it may very well attract people who come to “exploit rather than appreciate” it, and with that he mentioned Willa Cather, an author he cherishes.
In her “O’Pioneers,” she wrote: “We come and go, but the land is always here. And the people who love it and understand it are the people who own it—for a little while.”
Contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com; Mike’s books are available in local stores and on Amazon.com. The Atherton Island Natural Area will eventually be opened to the public; contact the OLC at ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com or visit https://ouabachelandconservancy.org.
