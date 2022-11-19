A Christmas Carol will be performed at Indiana State University as part of the Performing Arts Series in December.
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in Tilson Auditorium. A pre-show event will start at 6:30 p.m.
Charles Dickens’ spins a tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, an miserable fellow who is made to see the light though the ghosts of his own life.
The performance is presented by Perseverance Productions of Nashua, New Hampshire.
Tickets for a Christmas Carol are on sale now. Adult ticket prices range from $23-$25, ISU faculty and staff tickets are $20-$22 and youth (ages 2-12) tickets are $5. ISU students are admitted for free with a valid ISU ID.
To purchase tickets, call 1-877-ISU-TIXS, go online to ticketmaster.com or visit Hulman Center. For more information go online to www.hulmancenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.