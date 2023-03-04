It might seem improbable that the masterpiece of a lifetime by a man renowned as one of America’s foremost observational painters would find its way onto a gallery wall in Terre Haute’s Swope Art Museum as a permanent donation. Stanley Lewis has no direct personal ties to Terre Haute, but he is well acquainted with Terre Haute artist Michael Neary, whose wife, Amy MacLennan, is the Swope’s art curator. As recently as last summer, Lewis’s 54 by 65 inch oil and acrylic painting “Backyard with a Wagon, Table and Chair” displayed for $100,000 at one of New York City’s elite art galleries.
A series of fortunate circumstances for the Swope enabled Lewis’s masterpiece to make Terre Haute its final home. Not only do Wabash Valley people have the opportunity to admire “Backyard with a Wagon, Table and Chair,” the painting is expected to attract visitors from among Lewis’s legions of art fans throughout the United States and the world. A few people outside this area have already made their way to the Swope to see the painting.
A glance at “Backyard…” shows the image of a rural, small-town, everyday setting where people might drive or walk by daily without taking special notice. Its focal point is a maple tree after its leaves have fallen. The tree sits on a rolling hillside beside a narrow country dirt road that rises in the painting’s background, even though it is a downward-sloping lane.
Using the observational painting techniques he developed during his long career, Lewis enlivened his canvas with as much of a 3-D aura as possible in a two-dimensional painting. Looking a little longer — beholding — the thick, rippling surface of the image and its blending of colors, geographical forms and other picture details, some viewers feel the compression of space into the picture frame. Onlookers may develop a heightened, mind-tingling awareness of the interaction of space, light and mass after seeing nature’s three most basic physical qualities bonded artistically in the four-cornered dimensions of the picture frame.
The Lewis artwork prompts people to approach it from different perspectives: close up, at a distance, side to side, standing or sitting. To give viewers of “Backyard with a Wagon, Table and Chair” a relaxed experience as they enjoy the painting while trying to absorb its various aspects, the Swope installed a bench in the gallery room where the picture is displayed.
Lewis’s lifetime resume includes a Master of Fine Arts degree from Yale University in 1967, runner-up for the Prix de Rome competition in 1974, earning a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2005; and in 2014, the National Academy Award for Excellence from the National Academy Museum in New York, New York. Several prestigious American museums display his art, including the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
During Lewis’s tenure as a Kansas City Art Institute professor, he met Neary, who studied for his B.F.A. with Lewis.
Lewis moved in 1986 to his current home, a farmhouse in a rural Leeds, Massachusetts, setting that slowly has become surrounded by suburban developments. In his backyard, Lewis found the inspiration of a lifetime in the form of a big old maple tree.
“I’m always working on or looking for interesting subjects for painting,” Lewis said.
“I developed my attraction to the maple tree as a subject to paint while I rode around on my property, cutting the grass with my lawnmower. One day in the autumn, almost fourteen years ago, this strong feeling came over me: ‘I’ve gotta paint that fabulous tree.’”
Thus began Lewis’s thirteen-year painting odyssey. When he completed his work on “Backyard with a Wagon, Table and Chair” in the spring of 2022, he referred to the artwork as his “whole life.”
Lewis paints using an observational technique known as “en plein air,” which means he paints his canvases while working outside in the elements.
The year Lewis finished “Backyard…” he described his approach to art this way: “I often look straight down at the grass and say that I am going to paint every blade of grass. How I do this is impossible to understand, but it (my painting) starts at the micro level.”
Because of his painting’s eventual size — at completion, it weighed 250 pounds — Lewis could not move it in and out of his home. He sheltered his canvas in his backyard in an outdoor “studio,” a simple, unheated wooden hut with one open side to give Lewis an unobstructed view of the maple tree and its surroundings. He installed a jack in his painting shed to raise and lower the canvas so he could get his paintbrush to hard-to-reach places. For about four months a year, mainly in the fall and early winter until the snow came, Lewis worked annually on his painting, starting at noon and staying there until four. He did not work on it when the temperature dropped below 28 degrees because, at that temperature, his hands became too cold to paint efficiently.
His complex painting method requires hours of editing: the canvas is cut and rejoined, piled with layers of paper and canvas, unified by an active painted surface and a single image.
At the beginning of his years-long project, Lewis did a simple painting on canvas of his maple tree with its leaves yellowed in autumn.
He continued observing the maple tree and its setting and became attracted to using it as a focal point for a larger artwork than the maple tree.
“The thing I love about painting is that it is exciting,” Lewis said. “For me to have a successful painting, its physical elements must fight against one another to give it tension. As I got involved with the maple, I realized the visual elements in the maple’s immediate vicinity had the potential for an outstanding painting because of their interconnected tension.”
Lewis built a wooden frame as a viewfinder to discover the best perspective from which to frame his painting. He set his easel on the spot he found by moving the viewfinder around until he arrived at an observation point that revealed the maximum physical tension between the elements in the maple tree’s immediate environment.
He compressed the foreground of his maple tree painting by situating select items at the base of his image to give the artwork a sensation of space bending around the tree. These items provide the painting with much of its title. One of the pieces was a brown Rawdio Flyer-type child’s wagon; another, an old white lawn chair. He built a small white picnic table with triangular legs and cluttered the tabletop. Finally, he placed a gray concrete block onto the gently sloping landscape beside the lane that curls back into the painting and runs behind the maple tree.
During the final three years of Lewis’s work on the painting, he added detail to the scene, from tree limbs to powerlines and more cluttering objects atop the picnic table. One year, he worked exclusively on portraying the fallen leaves in the picture.
Lewis concluded “Backyard with a Wagon, Table and Chair” as he prepared for his solo exhibition from May 12 to July 1, 2022, at the Betty Cuningham Gallery in Manhattan.
“I think this is my best painting. I’m proud of it,” Lewis said. “I never thought I could do it or finish it because I just kept changing the painting, but one day the painting felt right to me. I said to myself, ‘That’s it.’
“At the evening reception for my show, guests liked my painting, but it never sold during the exhibition. I began wondering what I would do with the painting after the show. It was too big and heavy to store. I knew the canvas would be difficult to mount.”
Amy MacLennan solved Lewis’s predicament.
“I have wanted to host an exhibition of Stanley’s work since the first time I saw an exhibition of his art at a show in New Jersey a decade ago,” MacLennan said. “In-person, he was a kind, generous, open person,” I’ve heard Michael and many of Stanley’s other former students discuss him and his contributions to the field of perceptual painting.
“When I first met Stanley, I was the head of the Art Department at McKendree University in Illinois and director of its Gallery of Art. The idea of hosting an exhibition of Stanley’s smaller pieces was on my bucket list, but before anything happened at McKendree, I came to the Swope in 2021.
“The Swope is an excellent venue for a major retrospective of Stanley’s works, including larger ones like ‘Backyard with a Wagon, Table and Chair.’”
As Lewis’s show was taking place in New York City, MacLennan sent him a letter offering the major retrospective of his art work in an exhibition at the Swope in the summer of 2024.
“Stanley was delighted,” MacLennan said. “In appreciation for the show, he offered to donate ‘Backyard with a Wagon, Table and Chair’ to the Swope if we accepted. Our board of directors has been incredibly supportive. They paid to fly Michael and me to New York to pick up the painting. We rented a high-profile van to pick it up at the Betty Cuningham Gallery.”
MacLennan believes that “Backyard with a Wagon, Table and Chair” is probably the heaviest painting in the Swope’s collection. Since it was too heavy for the Swope’s typical hanging system, the museum’s building manager, Jim Dawson, built a frame for it and constructed a special cleat to hang the picture from the wall.
“Stanley’s painting is the most recently completed work in our collection,” said MacLennan. “You can still smell the paint when you enter its gallery. Many of our works are landscapes, so the picture fits well with our collection thematically. I hope Stanley’s picture serves as an inspiration to artists visiting the museum.”
MacLennan intends to spread the word to Lewis’s former students from his decades of teaching so they can travel to Terre Haute during the summer of 2024 to see the exhibition of their teacher’s artworks.
“I’m glad the Swope accepted my donation,” said Lewis. “It’s a perfect place for my painting.”
