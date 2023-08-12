The Ouabache Land Conservancy (a 501(c)3 land trust) invites everyone to the 5th annual "Jackson-Schnyder Day" hike at Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve from 19 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19.
This hike celebrates the legacy and land ethic of Dr. Marion Jackson and Julius Schnyder, the preserve's former owners and namesakes. Dr. Jim Nardi, University of Illinois Research Entomologist, and Phil Cox, Purdue University Extension Educator, will lead hikers on the Julius Trail around the 4-acre tallgrass prairie; and then on the Marion Trail through the woodland to "Crown Point" while familiarizing participants with the diverse native prairie and woodland flora and fauna, and invasive species encountered along the way.
The address of the preserve is 3635 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute. To get there, take Hwy 150 to St. Mary’s Ave and turn west, drive past the St. Mary-of-the-Woods College main entrance continuing west and turn left on Bloomtown Road, go under the railroad and turn right on Concannon Ave. Just past the bridge is the roadside entrance (on the right) to the preserve.
No reservations are required for this moderate, free family-friendly hike. Hikers are encouraged to wear long pants, hiking boots, or good tennis shoes. OLC serves the west-central Indiana counties of Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. For more information, to donate or join, please visit: www.ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow OLC on Facebook, or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.