The year 1974 became one of Terre Haute's biggest for live music, and the group Three Dog Night helped make it happen.
That classic chart-topping band played one of 15 concerts that year in brand-new Hulman Center. A crowd of 6,313 turned out to hear Three Dog Night on Oct. 11, 1974.
Forty-seven years later, the group is returning to Terre Haute in the inaugural season of an outdoor concert venue, The Mill, near the Wabash River front on Prairieton Road. Three Dog Night will perform a 7 p.m. show on July 4.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, available online at themillterrehaute.com. Prices are $25 for general admission, and $65 for "premium experience," which The Mill's website says "is an exclusive area located closest to the stage with the best sightlines, private bar access, and upgraded restrooms."
A presale of tickets begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday for members of the Three Dog Night Fan Club.
Three Dog Night produced 21 hits on the Billboard Top 40 charts, including three No. 1 records, from 1969 to 1975. Their No. 1 hits were "Mama Told Me (Not to Come)" in 1970, "Joy to the World" in 1971 and "Black and White" in 1972. Other Top 10 singles were "An Old Fashioned Love Song," "Never Been to Spain," "Liar," "Easy to be Hard," "Eli's Coming," "Shambala," "One," and "The Show Must Go On."
Three Dog Night's present lineup includes original members Danny Hutton on vocals and Michael Allsup on guitar, joined by drummer Pat Bautz, bassist Paul Kingery, vocalist-guitarist David Morgan and keyboardist Howard Laravea.
The concert is the fourth announced this spring at The Mill. Grammy-winning rapper Nelly is scheduled to perform June 5, followed by country artist Riley Green on June 17, and the Summerland Tour will bring Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank and Wheatus to The Mill on July 16.
