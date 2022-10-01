The Vigo County 4-H Council’s 12th annual Holiday Craft Bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 in the exhibit hall at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 S. U.S. 41. Admission is $1 including door prize ticket, while children are free.
Items available for purchase include handmade crafts, jewelry, embroidery, clothing, kitchenware, fall and Christmas décor, woodworking and artwork. Concessions will be available. Proceeds will go toward the 4-H Scholarship Fund. If interested in booth space, email msedletzeck@gmail.com.
