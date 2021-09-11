3-day Marshall Autumn Festival starts Sept. 17

The annual Marshall Autumn Festival is scheduled Sept. 17 through 19 on the town square in Marshall, Illinois. Free events for all ages will take place, rain or shine.
At 6 p.m. CDT Friday, Sept. 17, more than 100 vendors will start selling artisans offerings, food and more. Weekend activities include live music, street dances, cake walk, pancake breakfast, 5K/2-mile walk, alcohol sampling, beer garden, parade, community worship, Tot Rod Pedal Pull, car and truck show, bike show, and prince and princess coronation.
Entertainment lineup on Friday, Sept. 17, features Cornfield Mafia and The Van-Dells. Performers on Saturday, Sept. 18, include Andy Reuter, Big Fun Band, Circle City Stomper Clown Band, Trouble & Company, and the Dugger Band. Morry Sochat and the Special 20s, and Rev. Robert and Washboard Shorty will close out the festival on Sunday, Sept. 19.
