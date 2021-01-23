For as hectic a year as 2020 was, it proved to be a great one for reading. A week ago, I shared the first 6 of the 12 best books I enjoyed in the past months, and although the illness is still exacting a toll on us, a half-dozen more recommendations are certainly not going to hurt us any.
By July last year, like so many other fans, I was sorely missing baseball, but Randy Roberts’ and Johnny Smith’s “War Fever: Boston, Baseball, and the America in the Shadow of the Great War” (Basic, 331 pages, 2020) filled the gap admirably. Set in Boston in 1918, the book takes extended looks at Red Sox enfante terrible, pitcher/outfielder Babe Ruth, the battle against the devastating Spanish influenza epidemic, the compelling story of wrongfully accused Boston Symphony Orchestra conductor Karl Muck, and the inspirational yet inevitably sad fate of war hero Charles Whittlesey, the commander of the famous “Lost Battalion.”
This ambitious book left this reader wanting more on all counts, and even though I am an enthusiastic Red Sox fan and the flu epidemic was a powerfully relevant topic, it was Muck and Whittlesey’s stories that really made it a compelling read.
Muck, although abrasive and controversial, was not acting in league with the German government to undermine American resolve, but that didn’t keep him out of a Georgia internment camp for over a year. Whittlesey, rightly awarded the Medal of Honor, displayed extraordinary courage in the Meuse-Argonne, but could never rid himself of the nightmares he had witnessed in France.
Yet, in that summer of the virus, in many ways resembling our own, this passage rang particularly familiar: “Rumors fed widespread panic. One story passing on the streets claimed that a German sub had penetrated Boston Harbor, rose out of the ocean, emitted a deathly gray gas that drifted ashore, poisoning the city with germs. With German U-boats prowling the Atlantic coast, some military officers circulated a theory that the Huns had unleashed a toxic germ on Europe that killed enemy soldiers and had now infiltrated American cities and military camps. Others speculated that traitorous doctors and nurses injected soldiers and sailors with the deadly virus. Blaming ‘Germ-any’ for the pandemic, the New York Times declared, ‘Let the curse be called the German plague.’”
III
Brian Doyle is/was a beautiful writer, and his last book a beautiful book; I read it in August, one short essay at a time between other things, perhaps to simply savor his writing a while before moving on. Doyle’s “One Long River of Song” (Little Brown, 257 pages, 2019) is subtitled, “Notes on Wonder,” and it is a wonder in itself.
Doyle died at 60 in 2017. An essayist, novelist, and editor, his often spiritual, sometimes humorous, always touching words are gathered in this final collection. To read Doyle as he speaks to us about the insanity of American violence, his father’s old typewriter, and the speech of hawks is more than worth our time.
My favorite Doyle essay came from the pages of “The American Scholar,” and, unfortunately, is not included in this book, but another prized one is. I had my students read it every year, not just for its sentiment, but also for the greatness of the writing. In the wondrous “Joyas Voladoras,” Doyle explores the relationship between all living things, particularly through the capacity of our hearts and what we keep hidden in them.
“So much held in a heart for a lifetime,” Doyle writes. “So much held in a heart in a day, an hour, a moment. We are utterly open with no one in the end — not mother or father, not wife or husband, not lover, not child, not friend. We open a window to each but we live alone in the house of the heart.”
III
As September rolled in, I was in full presidential election mode, and no other book appealed to my interests more than A.J. Baime’s “Dewey Defeats Truman: The 1948 Election and the Battle for America’s Soul” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 445 pages, 2020). Already a fan of Harry Truman, I have also been in Baime’s corner since I read his “Accidental Presidency,” also about the 33rd President, three years ago.
In this striking book, Baime describes the daunting task Truman faced in trying to win a presidential election for himself as his own party fragmented, and the world was trying to recover from the chaos of World War II. Although initially supported after the death of Franklin Roosevelt, Truman lost favor with many of the American people over the next three years. It was almost assured that Republican Thomas Dewey would win the presidency in 1948, particularly since the Democratic Party seemed determined to split itself into warring sects in the form of racist Strom Thurmond’s “Dixiecrats” and the eccentric Henry Wallace’s breakaway “Progressive” Party.
In the end, Truman hoisted the obviously erroneous “Chicago Daily Tribune” headline, “Dewey Defeats Truman” over his head in victory, which was particularly satisfying considering he was seemingly the only person in his campaign and own family who truly believed he had any chance at all. Memorably, HST spoke to hundreds of thousands of Americans in his historic “whistlestop” campaign that took him all over the country.
‘“We went through Illinois and Indiana,’ the reporter Robert Nixon recalled about the ‘Truman Special’ in early October. ‘Indiana was normally a Republican state, but in towns where you knew the population was 20,000 in several instances, there would be a hundred thousand to see Truman… You didn’t have to be very smart to say, look here, something is going on.’”
It is interesting to note that despite his bitter defeat in a close popular vote, one that virtually no pollster, pundit, or advisor saw coming, Dewey graciously conceded, writing Truman: “I urge all Americans to unite behind you in support of your efforts to keep our nation strong and free and establish peace in the world.”
III
By October, I was decidedly fed up with presidential politics and sought a bit of refuge in lighter reading, the most fun coming with “Whale Day and Other Poems” by Billy Collins (Random House, 145 pages, 2020). Collins proves over and over again that poetry need not be stodgy or overly serious, and that an art form once read by the common man in daily newspapers and almanacs is still appealing.
Often whimsical, always interesting, Collins — a former Poet Laureate of the United States — shows us the joy of living a life of observation and exploration, whether it be done in imagining his own funeral or sitting in a favored restaurant with friends. I have reached a point where I can identify with him when he writes that he has “sailed into the quiet cardigan harbor of his life,” and so my favorite poem in this collection, “Lakeside Cottage: Ontario” describes the beauty and wonder of watching a flock of geese.
His final stanza reads:
“…as the geese sailed by, heading who knows where,
so close to the water, each holding its position
the leader pointing the way with its neck
extended, as if he were pulling the others along.”
III
November’s reading was highlighted by the book version of “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent and humorist Mo Rocca’s fascinating podcasts about people, history, and culture, the quirky “Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving” (Simon and Schuster, 384 pages, 2020).
A lifelong obituary enthusiast, Rocca writes stories about people whose lives could never be summed up in the few lines newspapers can devote to them, so he takes it upon himself to share anecdotes that paint a much more vivid — and nearly always funny — picture. Written in a style both easy to understand and appreciate, this book may be the one that is a mind-changer for readers who normally avoid “History.”
If variety is indeed the spice of life, it is also the life of Rocca’s book, for he devotes space for tales about dragons and other creatures we once believed in, the life of early fashionista Beau Brummel, medieval era “science,” entertainer Fanny Brice, pre-Jackie Robinson African-American baseball star Moses Fleetwood Walker, presidential brother Billy Carter, presidential impressionist Vaughn Meader, and many more.
My personal favorite ‘Mobituary’ was that of Sammy Davis Jr., and “Other One-Eyed Wonders.”
Not only does Rocca detail the accident that took one of Davis’ eyes, he splashes the diminutive actor-dancer-singer-impressionist-comedian’s talent across the pages like a “Tonight Show” appearance.
My favorite story about Davis comes from his final performance. Diagnosed with throat cancer at 64, he was told the surgery would leave him without a singing voice, so he refused to have it. Just six months before he died, a tribute show was organized, and Davis, gaunt and ailing, was honored by many of his famous friends, including dancer Gregory Hines, who performed. When his wife pulled out Sammy’s old tap shoes, he put them on: “Sammy comes alive…When you watch this, you forget how sick he is. The light is still there. Dionne Warwick said that he once told her he wanted to die onstage. In this final performance, he came close, basking in the love that only an audience could give him.”
III
One of the last books I tackled in 2020 took most of the month of December to read and was at once a chore, yet a pleasure. Always an enthusiast for anything about Abraham Lincoln, I didn’t mind devoting considerable time to David Reynolds exhaustive “Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times” (Penguin Press; 1,088 pages; 2020).
In much more than a traditional biography, Reynolds shows us Lincoln as he is caught up in the prevailing winds of the fast-moving, ambitious, and often violent 19th century. Along the way the writer smashes more than a few misconceptions about Lincoln, the foremost perhaps carefully constructed by the man himself as he grew intellectually, politically, and spiritually. Reynolds is quick to point out that this rough-hewn man of the West with a nearly-photographic memory, earned the presidency through hard work, endless reading, constant questioning, and a driving personal ambition that was fueled even more by an equally ambitious wife.
Reynolds’ Lincoln comes off as uniquely qualified to become president rather than a man who floated along on the currents of contemporary political and social thinking and who just happened to be in the right place at the right time. Over and over again, the writer lauds Lincoln for resisting the “isms” of the day, yet plucked from them selective tenets that he came to believe. He is revealed as a man who loved not only Shakespeare, but also the occasional ribald joke, as a thinker often influenced by the transcendental and liberal and melancholy, as a father and husband who indulged his sons with virtually no parental constraints, and who, despite virtually no formal education, taught himself Euclidian geometry. This Lincoln comes off as a man, not just for his time, but for the ages.
He was, as described by a Boston journalist in his pre-presidential days, “…a tall, lank man, awkward, but with a grandeur in his thoughts, comprehensiveness in his arguments, and a binding force in his conclusions, which were perfectly irresistible.”
III
Another year has gone — perhaps one unlike any other in our history. But one thing that remained constant for me in 2020 was the joy of reading. Over the next 12 months, I anticipate a trip to Germany in the last year of World War II for intrigue with the V-2 rocket, another to frigid and remote Russia in search of the world’s largest species of owl, another to a dystopian city where a curious virus strikes people blind, and yet another to the hellish scene at the Battle of Fredericksburg in 1862.
And to, well, who knows where else …
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com.
