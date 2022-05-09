1970s iconic Southern-rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to The Mill

Legendary rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at The Mill on Terre Haute's south side on Sept. 17.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 13 online at TheMillTerreHaute.com. Ticket prices range from $150 for VIP Standing Pit to $100 for VIP (seats allowed) and $45 general-admission (seats allowed).
Lynyrd Skynyrd hit its peak in the 1970s with a run of bluesy Southern rock tunes including “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird,” which Rolling Stone magazine wrote was “easily the most requested live song in existence.” Its repertoire also includes “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” “Call Me The Breeze,” and “You Got that Right.”
The band had released five studio albums before being devastated by tragedy. Their chartered plane crashed on Oct. 20, 1977, near Gillsburg, Miss., claiming the lives of original band members Ronnie Van Zant, the lead vocalist, Steve Gaines, guitarist, and backup singer Cassie Gaines, and seriously injuring the rest of the band. The band eventually continued with surviving and new members, gaining induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.
Lynyrd Skynyrd made one appearance in Terre Haute prior to the plane crash, playing Hulman Center on April 17, 1976, before 3,349 fans. The band returned to Hulman Center on March 2, 2000, playing a bill with ZZ Top to an audience of 6,086.
Original member Gary Rossington will be joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, and Carol Chase.
For more information about Lynyrd Skynyrd and other live shows at The Mill, visit its website at TheMillTerreHaute.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.