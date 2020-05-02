The 14th annual Zoom Town Covered Bridge 5K Run/Walk originally scheduled for May 16 in Rockville has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Event sponsor Montezuma Covered Bridge Festival Volunteer Committee said a portion of the proceeds from the fundraiser benefits breast cancer, and it hopes to reschedule the 5K when public events are allowed to resume.
For more details, visit www.montezuma.in.gov or call 407-414-6373.
