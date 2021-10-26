12 Points Revitalization in Terre Haute is working with the 12 Points community to provide a trunk or treat event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
All ages are welcome to visit the trunks, organizations or businesses within a three-block area in 12 Points.
There will be six locations with more than 14 participants. Signage will help distinguish each candy/treat location. Maps will be available at Grace Community Church for those who would like to check in there first.
• Grace Community Church parking lot on Lafayette Avenue: 12 Points Revitalization, Vigo County Public Library and the church.
• Harmony Hall lot on Lafayette Avenue: On the corner will be Tom Roberts State Farm, Art Centre 12 offering spooky Halloween music, and karaoke for those who dare with a few other special guests.
• The K.I.S.S. Foundation, 2200 N. 14th St.: activities and treats.
• Various activities and candies at the Parq 12 building, 13th & Maple Avenue, will be, Sons & Spice, The Local Vinyl & Ferm Fresh.
• 12 Points businesses Eric Humble Pies with Studio 12 and Jitterbugs on Maple Avenue just west of Lafayette Avenue.
• Maple Avenue United Methodist Church congregation will have their trunk or treat from 6 to 7 p.m. on Maple Avenue just west of Lafayette.
All events will be from 4 to 7 p.m. unless designated different by the participants.
Parking will be allowed on the outskirts of the CVS parking lot, as well as Harmony Hall and Parq 12 lots.
For more information on event maps, locations and participant activities like the 12 Points Revitalization Facebook page and look for the events area.
Visit https://12pointsrevitalization.org/ for information on 12 Points Revitalization.
