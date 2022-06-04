A 12 Points business is hosting its second annual music and arts festival this summer.
The Local Vinyl presents the newly named Rosebox Arts and Music Festival at 4 p.m. June 11 near the PARQ Building. Maple Avenue will be lined with food trucks, and 13th Street will be closed to allow for more than 20 vendors, businesses and artists to set up booths. A beer garden will be provided and sponsored by Tolly’s Bar and Grill.
The entry fee for the event is $5, with 12% of proceeds to be donated to the 12 Points Revitalization initiative, which helps improve and maintain the neighborhood.
The main source of live music will come from the PARQ Building parking lot, with area musicians such as Black Masses, Trash Biscut, Silent Bloom and the Abbi Scott Band playing. Sound is provided and sponsored by The Main Mix, LLC.
The stage is sponsored by Dedicated Health and provided by The Local Vinyl, LLC.
