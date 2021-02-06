The group 100 Women Who Care Marshall in Illinois met virtually on Jan. 21 to name Marshall Area Soccer Kids as its first donation recipient for 2021.
MASK’s purpose is to operate soccer programs where area young people can learn to develop positive character traits, have positive learning experiences, and reach their potential. Also, to promote and stimulate interest in the game. On average 165 young people participate in soccer each season. Due to COVID-19, both spring and fall 2020 seasons were canceled.
To donate, checks should be made to MASK and sent to Tyler Claypool, 47 Robin Lane, Marshall, IL 62441.
A 100 WWC group gathers four times a year and eachw member writes a $100 check to the charity that the group selects. To join the Marshall group, individually or as a team of four, contact Jennifer Bishop at 217-826-2034. Next meeting is set for April 22.
