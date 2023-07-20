The stage is set for a drama. Will there be a fight? Could it end in reconciliation or horrible punishment? The players, two white dogs of no specific breed, wear matching collars. Their ears are perked, and their muscles bunched: ready for a brawl. The animals are positioned in a shallow space between the picture plane and a scrim-like wall. The plain stuccoed wall frames the pretty dark head of the seated dog on the left. Its tail is tucked under its rump; its brown muzzle is turned stiffly so as to look past the aggressive stance of the standing dog on the right. His space is defined by a heavy wooden fence; its strong timbers seem to grip his taut form and hold him in place. With no room for either dog to maneuver, a confrontation seems inevitable. The dog on the right has a cropped tail, which wags stiffly, acting as a metronome, ticking side-to-side, counting a rhythm akin to the rising pace of the theme to “Jaws.” The artist clues us in to the beat with the alternating lights and darks of the fence rails, which when read left to right, culminate in the frenzy of a leafy shrub.
The painting is tiny; the size of a snapshot one might find on a page of their grandmother’s photo album. And it must be mentioned that the dogs are cute. Their soft black ears frame their faces comedically. The ears’ velvety, draping forms contrast starkly against the coiled spring tension of their white bodies. The dogs’ postures and patterning of their coats evoke the role of the harlequin from a 16th century commedia dell’arte. The harlequin character is typically a cheeky, street smart, and wily buffoon. Forever an outsider, like a court jester, the harlequin has the ability to speak truth to power — so long as “truth” is leavened with a modicum of humor.
William Baptiste Baird was born in Chicago in 1867 and then went to Paris to complete his training. In 1872 he exhibited at the official Paris Salon, and again in 1899, after it had become the Salon of the Société des Artistes Français in 1881. Although his own approach to painting is distinctly “Old World,” late in his career, he must have been aware of other painters in his midst with a more progressive mindset. Before Baird, the 18th century painter Watteau frequently included the harlequin motif, as did Picasso in the early 20th century, and later, André Derain.
Baird also worked in France (in Paris and the forest of Fontainebleau) and in Switzerland. Besides a few landscapes of Paris, Barbizon, Brittany and Lake Geneva, he mostly painted cattle in meadows, and particularly farming and farmyard subjects such as hens, chicks and rabbits. His adeptness in capturing the personalities and attitudes of chickens and scrappy canines is a testament to his powers of observation, painterly skills and affection for his subjects. In the painting we can see what Baird saw, seated on a low stool, as he must have been, at eye level with two white dogs.
