Since 2019, the Terre Haute community has been asking to “See You in Terre Haute.” So, have we seen more people in Terre Haute over the last four years? Yes, according to Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director David Patterson.
“Tourism has never been in a better spot,” Patterson explains. “The Convention Center is doing well, we’ve had numerous conferences and events come to town. People who live here may not know all the sporting events that are held in this area.
“From January till the fall of this year we have 33 tournaments or events scheduled. That’s everything from the Griffin Bike Park, the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course, Special Olympics, the list goes on and on,” he said.
Patterson explains that as more people come into Terre Haute, for a sports tournament, a concert at The Mill or to visit the area, they’re doing more than just driving in and driving out. Hotels, gas stations, restaurants, shops all benefit from those visitors. And it’s the Terre Haute community that reaps the benefits.
“I’m happy to report that at the end of March last year the innkeepers tax (Vigo County receives 8% of hotel stays) had collected $308,000 … looking at this year, we’re already at $580,000 at the end of March. I don’t need to tell you that it’s a huge increase! People might not see it all right away, but things are happening.”
And businesses are preparing accordingly. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce recently announced additional funding is available through the Open for Tourism program. The program was launched in 2020 in partnership with Launch Terre Haute, the Indiana Small Business Development Center and the City of Terre Haute. The initiative provides eligible businesses with necessary support in areas including marketing, operations, finance and more.
“The Open for Tourism program has provided help to prepare our businesses for the flourishing tourism sector,” Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Director of Community Engagement Josh Alsip said in a news release. “By bettering experiences for Terre Haute visitors, we will help increase our population and per capita income, as laid out in the See You In Terre Haute Community Plan.”
The Convention and Visitors Bureau says there’s nowhere to go but up when looking at the future of Terre Haute. Patterson says traditionally new convention centers begin to really hit a stride in their third year. Just a year into business and the Terre Haute Convention Center has already booked large conferences this year for both nurses and firefighters.
Preparing for those “front line workers” is the Vigo County History Center, located just a few blocks from the Convention Center in Downtown Terre Haute. In the History Center’s rotating exhibit space on the second floor, Curator Suzy Quick has created an homage to the history of both nurses and firefighters.
“Many of the artifacts featured in the exhibit are on loan from the Terre Haute Police and Fire Museum, which is temporarily closed because of structural damage,” Quick explains. “We were very willing and happy to display those artifacts while they’re not being utilized.”
Other elements of the exhibit, which will be available till the end of the year, include historic items from nursing in Vigo County. Quick says many of the items were donated or loaned from St. Anthony School of Nursing, Union Hospital, the Visiting Nurses Association and American Red Cross.
“As with any exhibit that we create at the History Center, I hope that it will raise community awareness,” Quick adds. “These are things that we should know about and be proud of our town and history.”
Making history of its own is the Terre Haute outdoor music venue The Mill. Entering its third summer season, owners Tim and Kelly Drake are projecting big things to happen at the venue between June and September. With nine shows scheduled and a few more possible as of presstime, The Mill will be rocking all summer long.
“When I look at our first year, we had six shows and that was amazing to us, last year we nearly doubled that with 11 shows and right now we’re working on a couple more,” Kelly Drake explains. “This season people won’t see a whole lot of big changes, but we are constantly working on upgrades and improvements.”
For this season, that means installing more permanent power, which translates to less generators and less noise from those machines. Each of the bars will also have large coolers, keeping drinks cold during hot Indiana summer nights.
Small improvements to the facility also free up the Drakes to continue working on the bigger picture. The couple and business partners are collaborating with officials from the City of Terre Haute and Vigo County to bring more funding for infrastructure on The Mill property. Plans and renderings showcase a “playground for the community and tourists, both young and old.” Proposed amenities on the 65-plus acre property include a hotel, an indoor/outdoor waterpark, restaurant and both an indoor and outdoor music venue.
The current property’s economic impact continues to bring in money to the city and county. Patterson and others within the tourism industry estimate with the number of attendees of concerts, plus additional spending of those attendees, The Mill has contributed around $28 million to the overall area.
Kelly Drake says the number is not just a ticket price, but all the extras that come with it, including hotels, gas stations, restaurants and more.
“What we are doing for the local economy is substantial,” she says. “The Mill continues to bring people in from surrounding cities and beyond. When I see ticket purchases come through or I talk to people at shows they’re coming from the Wabash Valley area and Illinois, but it’s more than that, people from Texas and Florida, we have a large amount of people coming from Plainfield and the Indianapolis area … we want to be something fun to do in Terre Haute, no matter where you live.”
This story appeared in the June 2023 edition of Terre Haute Living.
