THSO sounded even more lush, robust than usual

The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra’s season opener on Saturday was slightly mistitled. Instead of “A Wee Bit O’ Ireland,” the concert turned out to be “A Whole Lotta Ireland” – and that seemed to please the Tilson Auditorium audience just fine.
Artistic director David Bowden, eschewing his customary tuxedo for a suit and green necktie, led the THSO and guest artists Ronan Tynan and the McGing Irish Dancers through 16 scheduled pieces and two encores. When you are talking about a full orchestra and as many as 12 young women pounding a hollow stage with hard-toed Irish “jig” shoes, you’d better have a conductor who is up to a major workout.
Bowden was.
Never losing a merry smile, the maestro pivoted deftly back and forth from the players to the downstage dancers, managing to keep some 70 instrumentalists and the spirited steppers in the same tempo. Bowden made it look easy; it’s not.
With three costume changes, the Cincinnati-based dancers performed twice in hard shoes and once, for a medley of Irish reels, in soft, lace-up shoes called “Ghillies.” All three dance numbers elicited thunderous applause from the audience with the McGings’ finale and encore – “Lord Of The Dance” – threatening to bring down the ceiling.
As for tenor Tynan, if a leprechaun could stand well over six feet tall, he would resemble the bald and bespectacled Dublin-born Tynan. A record-setting para-Olympics athlete and orthopedic physician, Tynan has a performing resume that spans nearly four decades and the entire globe. One of the founding members of the Three Irish Tenors, he has sung for presidents, popes and stadia packed with sports fans.
Onstage with the THSO, Tyan was about as pretentious as a well-worn tweed cap. Dressed first in a deep red brocade overshirt, then a dark blue one for the second half of the concert, he was devoid of any formal or posed “trained singer” gestures. He took his glasses off and on, scratched his head, propped a hand on his hip – and masterfully guided his golden-honey voice through a variety of authentic Irish ballads and folk tunes.
Many, such as “Grace” and “Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears” were designed to bring a lump to a listener’s throat. A few, especially the rollicking “My Irish Molly O,” were temptations to don one’s own hard-toed jig shoes and start pounding away in the aisles.
All of Tynan’s selections were a reminder that story telling is fundamental to Irish music, literature and culture. Each song had human characters who came to life through Tynan’s rich and powerful voice. Deeply touching were his interpretations of the 19th-Century “Sweet Sixteen” and the immediately relevant “My Grandfather’s Immigrant Eyes.”
Following an ancestor from his arrival on Ellis Island to old age in America, “Immigrant Eyes” has been covered by scores of singers, including Willie Nelson and Emmylou Harris. Its chorus advises:
I saw started-with-nothing/ worked all of his life/ So, don’t take it for granted/ Say Grandfather’s immigrant eyes.
The THSO sounded even more lush and robust than usual in each of its instrumental pieces, particularly “Lord Of The Dance” and “Inisheer.” Concertmaster Daniel Aizenshtadt’s solo violin work was stellar throughout the night. He delivered a sound so sweet and poignant for “Inisheer,” he deserved an honorary O’ before his last name.
