THSO sets holiday concert for Dec. 5

The Terre Haute Symphony is gearing up to present its annual holiday concert at Maryland Community Church in a socially distanced and masked setting.
The THSO welcomes Terre Haute favorite soprano Cathy Berns Rund, who will join 21 THSO musicians on stage Dec. 5 for an evening holiday favorites such as Silver Bells, Schubert’s Ave Maria, Chanukah Chanukah, The Christmas Song, and O Holy Night.
Renowned pianist and scholar Charles Webb hails Rund for her “impeccable pitch and total control of her voice, spinning exquisite sounds even from the highest registers.”
In addition, the THSO will feature principal clarinet Samantha Johnson-Helms on Shugar’s Hanukkah Overture, celebrating Klezmer style music not often heard with a symphony orchestra.
The orchestra is watching the COVID-19 situation in Vigo County very closely and will make any announcements regarding changes to concert information via our website, social media pages, and email notifications.
Tickets
2020-2021 Season Ticket Holders will receive colored admission tickets in the mail which will grant them access to seating beginning at 3:30pm.
A limited number of single tickets may be purchased online at www.thso.org by scrolling down to events and clicking the “Buy Tickets” button next to the Joyful Holidays event.
Patrons will have the option to print their ticket at home, pick them up at the THSO office, pick them up at a will-call table at the venue or receive their tickets by mail. Tickets will be available for online purchase through Dec. 5.
Single tickets may also be purchased with a card over the phone by calling the THSO office at 812- 242-8476 until 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Single ticket holders will be granted access to the venue beginning at 4 p.m. Dec. 5.
Tickets will not be available for purchase at the venue.
Seating, parking, sponsors
Every other row of seats in the sanctuary will be roped off to help ensure social distancing. Ushers will direct patrons to open rows and appropriately space parties two to three seats apart. Platinum tickets will be seated in the center of the sanctuary, gold tickets will be on either side of the platinum section, and silver tickets will be seated on the outer wings. Seats are standard auditorium-style seats and are cushioned.
Masks are required at all times. Patrons will not be granted entry into the facility without a mask. Staff, musicians, and volunteers will be wearing masks. A limited quantity of masks will be available free to patrons who are not able to bring their own.
Parking is available in the front of the venue. Proceed to the large center doors on the front side of the building to enter the venue.
This concert is sponsored by Geraldine Penman Mitchell and First Financial Bank. The THSO is also grateful to the Maryland Community Church for allowing the orchestra to perform in the sanctuary.
