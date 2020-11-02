THSO presents Bach, Handel, Mozart, Haydn on Nov. 7

The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra will present “Bach, Handel, Mozart & Haydn: Great Music from the Fab Four” featuring THSO principal cellist SeungAh Hong at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in Maryland Community Church, 4700 S. Indiana 46.
Hong will perform Haydn’s popular C-major Cello Concerto alongside her THSO colleagues as it might have been performed during its premiere in the 1760s at Esterházy.
“I love playing with my THSO colleagues because we all share the same goal of creating music to make the world a better place,” Hong said. “Everyone in the orchestra pours their heart into their music making, and I find this so inspiring as an artist.”
This second concert in the THSO’s 95th season also will feature concertmaster Daniel Aizenshtadt and associate concertmaster Richard Henry Jenkins for the second movement of Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins, one of Bach’s most successful works.
“Very few orchestras in the world are as high level as the THSO, and it is a true blessing to be able to perform in such an orchestra,” said Aizenshtadt, reflecting on his passion for music and performing with the THSO.
Also on the program is Handel’s famous “The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba” from his oratorio, Solomon. Audiences will recognize this popular work from the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, and it is often heard in film and TV productions. The THSO also will perform Mozart’s light and whimsical Country Dances, a piece that was very popular during Vienna’s Carnival season.
Season ticket holders will receive colored admission tickets in the mail which will grant them access to seating beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Single tickets can be purchased at www.thso.org by scrolling down to Events and clicking the Buy Tickets button next to the Bach, Handel, Mozart & Haydn event. Patrons will have the option to print their ticket at home; pick them up at the THSO office or a will call table at the venue; or receive tickets by mail.
Tickets will be available for online purchase through Saturday, Nov. 7. Single tickets also can be purchased with a card over the phone by calling the THSO office at 812-242-8476 until 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Single ticket holders will be granted access to the venue beginning at 4 p.m.
Tickets will not be available for purchase at the venue due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Every other row of seats in the auditorium will be roped off to help ensure social distancing. Ushers will direct patrons to open rows and appropriately space parties two to three seats apart.
Platinum tickets will be seated in the center of the auditorium, gold tickets will be on either side of the platinum section, and silver tickets will be seated on the outer wings and in the back of the auditorium.
Masks are required. Patrons will not be granted entry into the facility without a mask. Symphony staff, musicians and volunteers will wear masks. A limited quantity of masks will be available free to patrons who are not able to bring their own.
Parking is available in the front of the building. The back doors will be locked. Patrons are to proceed to the large center doors to enter the building.
Sponsors include Terre Haute Symphony League, Fireplace World and Robert E. Cowden in memory of Corinne L. Cowden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.