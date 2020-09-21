THSO opens season Sunday with Tony DeSare

Named a “Rising Star Male Vocalist” in Downbeat magazine, singer/pianist Tony DeSare has lived up to this distinction by winning critical and popular acclaim for his concert performances throughout North America and abroad.
The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra opens its 2020-2021 season Sunday evening with a performance that will include DeSare. "I Love a Piano" is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Fairbanks Park amphitheater.
From jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to Las Vegas, DeSare has brought his fresh take on old-school class around the globe, according to a Symphony news release. DeSare has three top 10 Billboard jazz albums under his belt and has been featured on the CBS Early Show, NPR, A Prairie Home Companion and the Today Show.
In addition to his critically acclaimed turns as a singer/pianist, DeSare is also an accomplished award-winning composer. He not only won first place in the USA Songwriting Contest, but he has written the theme song for the motion picture, "My Date with Drew," along with several broadcast commercials.
His sound is romantic, swinging and sensual. But what sets DeSare apart is his ability to write original material that sounds fresh and contemporary yet pays homage to the Great American Songbook.
The New York Times writes, “[Tony’s] sly performance establishes the kind of connection to a younger generation that has helped make Michael Bublé a heartthrob among upscale women in their teens and early 20s ... his intonation and enunciation are impeccable.”
With several albums under his belt and his latest virtual venture he calls his “Quarantine Diaries,” DeSare is quickly rising to stardom. DeSare releases new recordings, videos of standards and new originals every few weeks on his YouTube channel, iTunes and Spotify.
For Sunday's performance, 2020-2021 season ticket holders will receive colored admission tickets in the mail that will grant access into the amphitheater beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Single tickets may be purchased online at www.thso.org by clicking the “I Love a Piano” event and the Buy Tickets button. When purchased online, patrons will print off the confirmation email as their ticket to show ushers to gain entry to the amphitheater.
Single tickets may also be purchased by calling the THSO office at 812-242-8476 through 5 p.m. Friday.
Single ticket holders will be granted access to the amphitheater beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets will not be available for purchase at the venue due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged for social distancing. Masks are encouraged. The State of Indiana requires face coverings that cover the mouth and nose for everyone over the age of 8 in outdoor public spaces where socially distancing from people who aren’t in your household isn't possible.
Symphony staff, musicians and volunteers will be wearing masks for the safety of patrons. A limited quantity of masks will be available free to patrons who are not able to bring their own.
Those in need of accessible seating should proceed to the ground level of the amphitheater directly in front of the stage.
Ticketed patrons may park along Dresser Drive close to the amphitheater or in the grass lot behind the Chauncey Rose Memorial Plaza (entrance on Oak Street). Parking for non-ticketed patrons will be available along First Street, Dresser Drive near the Vectren Bark Park, and Dress Drive near the YMCA. Accessible parking is available on Dresser Drive just north of the amphitheater.
Visit www.thso.org for more information. Visit TonyDeSare.com to learn more about the guest artist.
