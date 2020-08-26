THSO concert to feature Beatles songs performed exactly as they were recorded

What would The Beatles have sounded like if they had the chance to perform live in concert with a symphony orchestra?
The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra on Saturday plans to give listeners just that experience when it presents Classical Mystery Tour at 6:30 p.m. at Fairbanks Park amphitheater.
The four musicians in Classical Mystery Tour look and sound just like The Beatles, but Classical Mystery Tour is more than just a rock concert. The show presents more than two dozen Beatles tunes performed exactly as they were originally recorded. Hear “Penny Lane” with a live trumpet section, experience the beauty of “Yesterday” with an acoustic guitar and string quartet, enjoy the classical/rock blend on “I Am the Walrus,” and relish the cascading crescendos on “A Day in the Life.”
Since its initial show at the Orange County Performing Arts Center in 1996, Classical Mystery Tour has performed with more than 100 orchestras across the United States and around the world, receiving accolades from fans and the media. The Los Angeles Times called the show “more than just an incredible simulation ... the swelling strings and soaring French horn lines gave the live performance a high goose-bump quotient ... the crowd stood and bellowed for more.”
“We really make an effort to sound exactly like the originals,” explains James Owen, the founder of Classical Mystery Tour who also portrays John Lennon in the show. “The orchestra score is exact, right down to every note and instrument that was on the original recording. On ‘Got to Get You Into My Life,’ we have two tenor saxes and three trumpets. That’s what it was written for, and that’s what we use. And on ‘A Day in the Life,’ that final big orchestra crescendo sounds amazing when it’s played live.”
The release of The Beatles music on iTunes, plus the popularity of The Beatles Box Set and Beatles Rock Band, set off a new wave of Beatlemania and proved that The Beatles are more popular than ever. Because many Beatles fans never had the opportunity to experience a live Beatles show, Classical Mystery Tour offers that live experience — with a symphony orchestra.
“We have some real show-stopping numbers,” says Owen. “I wish I could actually be in the audience to see and hear this show, because the power of the emotional and nostalgic connection this music has with audiences is hard to put into words.”
Tickets and seating
Due to the limited capacity of the amphitheater, the THSO has capped ticket sales and will no longer be selling tickets. Patrons who have not purchased a ticket are still welcome to bring a lawn chair and find a socially distanced spot in the park to enjoy the concert.
Ticketed patrons have been mailed brightly colored vouchers that will grant access to roped-off sections based on ticket level. Those who have a ticket and have not yet received a voucher in the mail should email info@thso.org or call 812-242-8476.
Platinum level ticket holders will be granted access to amphitheater seating. Seating is general admission. Entrances will be on either side of the amphitheater. Gold and Silver level ticket holders will be granted access to a roped off area in the grass between the amphitheater and the Chauncey Rose Memorial Plaza. Entrances will be on either side of the grass area.
THSO strongly encourages patrons to wear masks to the event. The State of Indiana requires face coverings or face masks that cover the mouth and nose for everyone over the age of 8 in outdoor public spaces where socially distancing isn’t possible. THSO staff, musicians and volunteers will be wearing masks for the safety of patrons. A limited quantity of masks will be available free to ticketed patrons who are not able to bring their own. A lawn chair or blanket is suggested to use for appropriate social distancing.
Those unable to climb stairs without a handrail should email info@thso.org or call 812-242-8476.
Ticketed patrons may park along Dresser Drive close to the Amphitheater or in the grass lot behind the Chauncey Rose Memorial Plaza (entrance on Oak Street). Parking for non-ticketed patrons will be available along First Street, Dresser Drive near the Vectren Bark Park, and Dress Drive near the YMCA. Handicap parking is available on Dresser Drive just north of the amphitheater.
Visit www.THSO.org for more information. Visit ClassicalMysteryTour.com to learn more about the guest artists.
