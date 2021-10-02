It is possible that 18 months is long enough for a good many folks to forget there is a profound difference between live performance and Zoom. But that misperception was thoroughly dispelled Sept. 25 in Tilson Auditorium as the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra commenced its 96th season. In person.
Maestro and artistic director David Bowden fairly trumpeted that truth from the podium after the wow-zow opening work, Richard Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries.”
“We’re back!” Bowden yelled, over an explosion of applause. “With a vengeance! Full strength!”
And it was not hyperbole. Conductor, musicians and audience members all combined to produce an energy field that felt like full-strength vengeance against a virus that has robbed millions of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Of course there was evidence of the continuing pandemic: onstage only the brass and woodwinds were without masks. In the auditorium, every single person was masked, per instruction from the THSO. Instead of the customary handshake between maestro and concertmaster, Bowden bumped elbows with the violinist Elina Rubio.
A Spaniard, studying at Indiana University, Rubio is the sort of high-caliber talent that makes one marvel at Bowden’s ability to attract and capture fabulous musicians for Terre Haute’s orchestra. She will, no doubt, go on to greatness with a top-tier symphony or philharmonic, but for now Bowden and the THSO have her on board to dazzle and delight.
Which is exactly what she did in her many solo passages for the evening’s featured work, Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” Probably the best known of the Russian’s compositions, the suite of four movements sprang from “Tales from the Thousand and One Nights,” a multi-century collection of folk stories from the Middle East.
The plot, such as it is, involves a sadistic Sultan who takes wives, consummates each “marriage” then kills the women because he’s certain they will betray him. That is until Scheherazade comes on the scene. Spinning riveting nightly tales that compel the Sultan to stay tuned – for 1,001 nights – Scheherazade manages to switch the balance of power and banish the Sultan’s murderous ways.
Rubio’s violin provided Scheherazade’s excited story-telling voice as well as her soothing, sensual “there, there, dear man” motif that mesmerizes and calms the Sultan. In the work’s final passage, Rubio displayed a technique that is as rare as it is breathtaking: slightly rolling her bow to one side to sustain a high E through more than 12 slow counts. A sightless person could not have detected any bow breaks during the 20-25 seconds the note was held.
Lest one forget, however, Rubio is part of an orchestra, and her colleagues were in equally superb form. From the trombones to the harp to the oboes to the percussion section to the cellos – and all points in between – the players were about as tightly knit as a musical unit can be. If the flutes have ever sounded better, it escapes memory.
Through the Wagner, John Williams’s “Raiders March” (from “Indiana Jones”) and “The Mother Goose Suite” by Ravel, the entire group was as pumped and ready to please as was their maestro. The five-movement Ravel (a piece so sophisticated and rich it really deserves a more grown-up name) alternated between contra bassoon bluster and achingly nostalgic strings, with the third “Laideronette” movement exotically draped upon the pentatonic scale.
As is usually the case with an all-classical THSO concert, the house was about two-thirds full. That and the mandatory mask requirement likely helped mitigate lingering fears of being inside for a two-hour event. Those who took the leap were rewarded with a performance by an orchestra that seemed to levitate from the moment Bowden took baton in hand.
Oh, to be together again, making beautiful music! Oh, to be present to see and hear it!
Stephanie Salter is a retired Tribune-Star columnist and live music devotee.
