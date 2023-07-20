I recently visited a friend who just had a baby. As I sat rocking the new bundle of joy I was relieved to hear that things were going well for both Mom and baby. Everyone was sleeping and eating and despite the fact that it was the first baby and first grandbaby, the family was easing into life just fine.
It was also encouraging to hear that the new mom was ready for the unexpected. Regardless of the newborn bliss she was experiencing, she was ready for sleep regressions, separation anxiety, massive baby poop explosions and the occasional incident that will surely mess the kid up for life. Preparing for the unexpected was one thing I didn’t prepare enough for as a new mother, as many of you have learned by reading this column.
In writing articles for this month’s “Then and Now” issue, I started to reflect on my own “Then and Now” as a mother and as a writer. I began writing this column in 2015, shortly after my second child, daughter Avery, was born. She’s now 8 years old and entering third grade. As they say, “time flies when you’re having fun … and writing a monthly column.” Just as I didn’t know what the heck I was doing as a mother, I also didn’t know what I was doing writing a column. Sure, I attended journalism school at Indiana University, but I also attended all the birthing classes and still didn’t know what was happening when it came down to it. Heck, I still don’t know what’s happening half the time. But as a mother and columnist, I’ve slowly figured it out along the way, in spite of myself.
To truly walk (uh, read) down memory lane, I paged through dozens of issues of the magazine. I cringed at some of the stories, corrected my own grammar and wished that I had done many things differently. But isn’t that part of growing up? Even as an “adult” we’re all still learning and growing, it’s just that my growth is being documented in embarrassing stories published locally.
With that in mind, I thought I’d revisit some of the best (aka worst) (Terre) Haute Mommy stories throughout the years.
• That one time I washed all the crib sheets, only to find that I had also washed (and dried) a diaper filled with poop. A completely crappy situation, we bought new sheets that day.
• Using my friend’s office as a potty pit stop when Dylan decided she was ready to potty train. Never mind your business when my child needs to do her business.
• Never again will I panic when my daughters beloved stuffed animals go missing…I currently have purchased back-ups of each. Sure, I’d need to run them over and drag them through a landfill before they’d look “normal” but I’m not above doing either.
• And probably my most “famous” column, one that I still get comments on often, “Mommy Vodka,” the day my daughter took my drink-ready water bottle with her to school. Of course the School Resource Officer discovered it, confirmed no vodka was actually inside and later laughed at the situation. For weeks when my phone rang I imagined it was the police, calling to finally arrest me.
As much as I’ve tried over the years to get my act together, become a better mom and a better columnist (at least meeting my editor’s deadlines), I’ve come to realize that perfection is unattainable and luckily, my children — and the readers — love me anyway. Thanks for reading, then … and now.
Katie Shane is a wife, mom of two daughters, writer and communications business owner, but not always in that order. When she’s not looking for new column ideas, she operates K. Shane Communications. A native of Louisville, Katie enjoys spending time with her family and friends, yoga and volunteering in the community. Katie can be reached at katieshanewriter@gmail.com.
