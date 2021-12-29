The Lloyd Wood show, a perennial favorite of Boot City Opry in Terre Haute, is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 31.
Wood and his band never fail to present an exciting country western show with the greatest country music of all times, states an Opry news release. In addition, Wood is an accomplished impersonator, mimicking characters from Walter Brennen to Bugs Bunny. He also is an extremely seasonal and personable entertainer that operated his own show in Nashville, Indiana, for many years.
General admission tickets are $15, reserved tickets, $20. To purchase, visit the Boot City Opry office at 11904 S. U.S. 41; or call 812-299-8521 from 8 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
