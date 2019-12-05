The annual Miracle on 7th Street is considered Terre Haute’s official kick-off to the holiday season. This year, event organizers are pleased to present what many think of as a Christmas tradition — building a gingerbread house.
The Gingerbread House Contest during the Miracle is an opportunity for families, community members and businesses to spend time together while creating a masterpiece constructed out of sugar. New to the event this year is the public display of the houses in the lobby of The Ohio Building at 672 Ohio St.
Contest participants were required to register in advance, purchase a gingerbread house kit for $25 at Crossroads Café or Corner Grind and then enter one of the following three categories: Adult (12 years and up), Team (family, business, sorority/fraternity), and Child (6 to 12 years old). Entries were limited to 30, and gingerbread houses must be completed by today. Each house must include at least 50 percent of the original kit and all decorations must be edible and made of safe-food substances. Low wattage electric lights are allowed as decorations.
Entries will be judged in the following areas: originality, theme, technique, use of gingerbread starter kit, rules compliance and quality of workmanship. First- and second-place winners will be awarded for each category.
The gingerbread houses will be on display during the Miracle on 7th Street Festival scheduled 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
There also will be a “People’s Choice” winner selected by the public and based on the number of ballots collected from each display. Every visitor will receive one ticket and voting is permitted during the display hours on both days. The “People’s Choice” winner will be announced by 6 p.m. Saturday.
Families that want to take part in gingerbread house making, but are not quite ready for contest participation, can join the Family Gingerbread Building Session at Miracle on 7th Street Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Smaller gingerbread house kits that include candy and icing can be purchased for $20 or a donation of 40 cans of food. This family gingerbread decorating event will take place on the second floor of The Ohio Building.
Money and canned goods collected as part of the Gingerbread House Contest and the Family Building Session go toward helping members of the Wabash Valley community in need during the holiday season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.