Whether you are planning your upcoming nuptials or enjoy binge-watching wedding shows, take a lesson from our local experts who are already preparing for the 2023 season.
When it comes to treating your guests to a memorable cake, Jamie Chesterson, chef and owner of The Red Room Cakery, has you covered. As if sampling cakes wasn’t already a perk of tying the knot, couples who work with Chef Jamie will enjoy the personable nature he gives to each of his clients.
Born and raised in Terre Haute, Chesterson didn’t plan to enter the cake industry. A United States Navy veteran, he admits that it all began with an attempt to impress a woman with a cake as a Valentine’s Day gesture during a deployment. Though it didn’t work out with the girl, Chesterson caught the attention of the cook on board, who noticed his potential and fostered his creativity. Today, The Red Room Cakery has served nearly 600 weddings since the business opened in 2014.
When thinking about this year’s trends on wedding cakes, Chesterson agrees, couples are looking for texture. Rippled cakes with crinkled edges, stencils, brush strokes, and naked cakes are expected to boom. Flavor pairings are going beyond the traditional wedding white and chocolate options. With more than 30 flavors, Chesterson can create unique combinations sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
“My favorite is our Andes mint cake,” Chesterson shared, “and for those with dietary restrictions, we offer gluten and sugar-free options.”
For couples who are looking for alternative cake options for their guests, pie bars, pastry spreads and quiche are available as well, he said..
Fun tip: Want to commemorate your first anniversary? Skip freezing the top tier of your wedding cake. Instead, clients of The Red Room Cakery can return on their one-year celebration for free cupcakes in their wedding day flavors.
What piece of advice would you give to couples who are planning their wedding? “Do your research. When it comes to vendors, be intentional about finding the right person who fits your niche.”
When selecting those beautiful blooms, Maggie & Moe’s Poplar Flowers & Decor can help fill your needs. The former Poplar Flower Shop was purchased and renamed by Molly and Greg Barrett in 2018. Last year, the staff designed arrangements for nearly 60 weddings. This year looks to be just as busy, with their first wedding taking place in April.
Angie Rea, wedding coordinator and designer, shares how this year’s clients have changed since her first wedding designs. “Back then, weddings were much more ‘cookie-cutter,’” she laughs, “couples were making choices for themselves based on what they saw at their friend’s wedding.”
Today, couples have technology that allows them to make choices that are unique to their personalities. While creating arrangements, Rea’s daughter Mariah says Pinterest examples help vendors make a couple’s floral vision come to life.
The mother-daughter duo agreed that this year’s floral trends include minimal, whimsical designs. In recent years, monochromatic themes of white and blush were popular. In 2023, the experts share that colors will be all the rage.
“Think less greenery, with stray stems peeking out between peach and pastel blooms,” Mariah adds.
For those looking for dark and moody palettes, jewel hues like magentas and royal blue are sure to set the tone for the occasion.
“Moody is my favorite,” Mariah laughed, “but my mom’s is pastel palettes.”
Regardless of your preferences, Maggie & Moe’s will help match your style and budget, whether that means real or silk flowers.
If you’re looking for personal touches to add into your floral arrangements, consider incorporating photos of loved ones on your bouquet stems, or pick flowers with meaning behind them, like those found in your garden or shared on a first date. Have a furry friend attending your nuptials? The staff at Maggie & Moe’s can create a flower collar perfect for your four-legged guest. For expert designers like Angie and Mariah, the best part of the job is taking part in creating a memorable experience for their couples.
Fun tip: Want to save your flowers? The designers at Maggie & Moe’s are available to create shadow boxes perfect for preserving your special floral arrangements.
What piece of advice would you give to couples who are planning their wedding? “Have a focal point at your venue. Rather than covering every spot in flowers, choose to highlight a certain area of the space to distract from other small details you don’t want your guests to see.”
Jeff Winchester and the team at Simple to Elegant are experts when it comes to handling wedding details. For 35 years, Winchester has walked couples through their ideas and made them a reality. With all that experience, Winchester shares that wedding planning has changed over time.
“When we first started, budgets were focused on one thing, like the cake or the flowers,” he said. “Brides would come to us with ideas they found in a wedding magazine.”
Today, the internet has circulated new ideas. “Budgets have increased and spread out in a good way, with priorities leaning toward food and design elements,” Winchester said.
He confirms that couples are interested more than ever in creating an atmosphere that their guests can enjoy. To do that, wedding planners work to capture all the senses to ensure everyone is happy and comfortable on the big day.
When asked his thoughts on this year’s trends, Winchester confessed, “I try to be mindful of the word ‘trend,’ because I want my clients to make sure their wedding day is an extension of their personality. For example, if a couple loves camo, their guests will be shocked when there is no camo and only bright colors at the wedding!”
Fun tip: Incorporate your favorite photos into your table numbers. From silly photos to sweet engagement shots, pictures of you and your sweetie will be a great conversation starter for your guests.
What piece of advice would you give to couples who are planning their wedding? “Have fun! Don’t let the entire wedding consume you. The last thing you want is to lose sight of the two of you in this process. Also, hire professionals, not hobbyists. You want to be sure that your vendors are insured and have multiple references to assure you of their expertise.”
So what are the hottest trends for weddings in 2023? Well, Pinterest experts say it’s switching over from all day affairs to mid-day ceremonies. Others add that it’s skipping fireworks and shifting one’s budget toward dramatic ceiling pieces.
But our local experts all tell us the same thing – the most trending aspect of weddings this year is that couples are skipping tradition and making decisions that reflect who they are as a couple.
