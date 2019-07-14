The Hautean who named and fueled Apollo 11

When Neil Armstrong’s left foot first touched the moon’s surface on July 20, 1969, Abe Silverstein watched the video feed of the historic feat from a windowed VIP room overlooking Apollo Mission Control inside the NASA Space Center in Houston.
A few weeks later, Silverstein retired as director of NASA’s Space Flight Programs, just as man’s exploration of the heavens peaked.
“It was kind of like saying, ‘My job is done,’” recalled Norm Winski, Silverstein’s nephew.
Silverstein’s job was to turn newly elected President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 declaration that America could land a man on the moon by the end of the decade into reality. Mission accomplished. Indeed, Armstrong and fellow Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin left their footprints on the moon 50 years ago this week. Yet, Silverstein’s footprints can be found all over the path from JFK’s bold call to Armstrong’s “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
It was a heady time for Silverstein, born and raised in a poor Jewish family on Terre Haute’s south side in the early 20th century.
Outside aeronautics and scientific circles, Silverstein isn’t as well known as other space pioneers such as Armstrong, Aldrin, John Glenn, Alan Shepard, Jim Lovell and even rocket scientist Wernher Von Braun. But to NASA insiders, Silverstein “was the man,” as Anne E. Mills, history officer at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, put it. “He was the most underrated person in NASA history, overall.”
His impact on space flight deserves a spotlight, Mills believes, as the world remembers the Apollo 11 landing, a half-century later.
Silverstein, who died at age 92 in 2001, was labeled the “Father of Apollo” at his posthumous induction into the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2014. It’s difficult to argue that contention. He gave NASA’s third manned space flight program its name, “Project Apollo,” after also naming the previous two — “Project Mercury” and “Project Gemini.” He was a central figure in planning all three projects. Silverstein rehabilitated NASA’s troubled Centaur program, allowing it to send a robotic lunar lander to study the moon’s surface ahead of the Apollo missions.
After the Soviet Union put the first man in space, Yuri Gagarin on April 12, 1961, Kennedy asked NASA officials for a goal that would outdo the Russians and also inspire Americans (and Congress) to support funding the space program. Silverstein coauthored a plan, relayed to the president by Vice President Lyndon Johnson, to send manned missions to the moon. Four days after reading the paper, Kennedy told Congress the country should commit to “landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth.”
Still, Silverstein’s greatest contribution to space travel involved technology. He was, after all, a mechanical engineer trained at Rose Polytechnic Institute (which became Rose-Hulman) in his hometown of Terre Haute. Silverstein successfully pushed NASA to use liquid hydrogen to fuel the Saturn V rockets that propelled the Apollo crews into space, as well as subsequent NASA space ventures. He convinced NASA to go with liquid hydrogen over the objections of Von Braun, the chief architect of the Saturn launch vehicle.
“That’s number 1, by far and away,” Mills said, “because that’s had such a lasting impact on aerospace development.”
If all those exploits are bundled, Silverstein’s title “Father of Apollo” hardly seems overstated. “[But] even if he had done just a fraction of the things that he did,” Mills said, “that would’ve been impressive.”
‘Abe wants it’
His victorious scientific duel with Von Braun over the fuel choice for the Saturn V rockets epitomizes Silverstein’s influence on the Apollo program. Friction likely already existed between the two scientists through their backgrounds. Silverstein’s parents were Jewish immigrants from Ukraine and Latvia, and he later helped found a temple in his new home of Cleveland and led a U.S. effort to help Jews escape persecution in the Soviet Union. Von Braun had been a member of the Nazi Party and an SS officer during World War II, before surrendering to the Allies and helping guide U.S. Army rocket research projects.
They clashed. “There were some disagreements that may have been fueled by those differences in background,” Mills speculated.
Their paths intersected as Silverstein headed Lewis Laboratory (now the Glenn Research Center) and Von Braun led the Army’s Redstone Arsenal for rocket development, which later became part of NASA. Von Braun, a high-profile public figure who endorsed space exploration in magazine essays and in a Disney “Man in Space” TV program, saw kerosene and liquid oxygen as the optimal rocket propellants, according to Mills’ historical recount.
Silverstein and a team of engineers at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (the forerunner of NASA) concluded that liquid hydrogen was just as safe, contained higher energy and took up less space inside a rocket. After repeatedly resisting that conclusion, Von Braun eventually agreed Silverstein’s team was right and endorsed the plan.
“What led [Von Braun] to this final decision, I’ll never know, but it certainly was the correct one,” Silverstein said years later, according to the NASA account.
Despite the outcome of that decision (including the flawless launch of Apollo 11), liquid hydrogen’s future role, and Silverstein’s myriad accomplishments, his legacy among the general public is often eclipsed by that of Von Braun. Several books tell Von Braun’s life story, while none focus on Silverstein, a void that Mills noted.
“Von Braun didn’t put anything more into the space program than Dad did,” said David Silverstein, Abe’s son and an engineer himself.
The world of science knows Silverstein’s place in history. In 1997, he received the Daniel Guggenheim Medal, given for a lifetime of work in aeronautics and one of engineering’s highest honors. The list of Guggenheim recipients also includes Orville Wright, Charles Lindbergh, Gen. Jimmy Doolittle and William E. Boeing.
The fact that Silverstein prevailed in a pivotal decision for NASA wasn’t unusual. Highly respected but also known as demanding within the agency, Silverstein had a reputation for wanting the best from his team. David Silverstein pointed out a light-hearted caricature of a NASA employee carrying his own head, drawn by a Lewis Research Center cartoonist. “I just discussed my paper with Abe,” its caption reads.
“I think he was only making sure his staff got to him what they said they would get to him,” David said.
And Abe knew his staff on a first-name basis, right down to the space agency’s mechanics. “He got to know everybody,” recalled Erwin “Erv” Zaretsky, a former NASA engineer from the Cleveland area. Zaretsky wrote a draft letter in 2012 for Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, asking President Obama to award Silverstein the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It didn’t happen. Zaretsky also gave the introductory for Silverstein’s induction into the Aviation Hall of Fame.
“Abe was not only a great leader, but also a visionary,” Zaretsky said.
Zaretsky sat in an early 1960s meeting with Silverstein, along with other Lewis Research Center engineers and scientists working on the proposed commercial supersonic transport engine, better known as the SST. Silverstein quizzed each participant on their related projects. When he got to Zaretsky and his boss, Zaretsky explained their project’s needs and costs. Silverstein told them to complete a purchase request and get a contract within a specified time.
Then Silverstein added, “If anybody gives you a hard time, tell them ‘Abe wants it,’” Zaretsky recalled. “That’s how it worked.”
Visions of a chariot
Silverstein reached that point from humble beginnings in Terre Haute. His father, Joseph, ran a struggling clothing shop and later worked as a night watchman for the city parks. In 1929, Joseph was struck and killed while crossing a street by a car driven by a teenager, Winski, Abe’s nephew, explained. Abe was the only son of Joseph and Eva Silverstein, among five sisters. They lived at 1106 S. Fourth St., according to Vigo County historian Mike McCormick. Despite their poverty, all six Silverstein children attended college.
As a youngster, Abe once told his father he wanted to grow up to be a store owner, just like his dad. The elder Silverstein responded, “No, Abe. When you grow up, you are going to be an engineer,” Winski said.
That happened, with Abe earning his Rose degree the same year as his father’s passing. Soon after, Silverstein took a basic civil service exam, which led to a job offer from the NACA in Virginia. Curious, Silverstein studied the agency’s background, accepted the offer and began working on the world’s largest wind tunnel and aerodynamics through the 1930s, World War II and into the 1950s, climbing the ranks until becoming chief of NASA’s Space Flight Programs — the agency’s No. 3 position.
To the average person, Silverstein’s most memorable contribution to space history came when he named each of the manned flight projects, including Apollo. That name came to Silverstein one night as he thumbed through a book on Greco-Roman mythology, a NASA recount says.
A new book by Douglas Brinkley, “American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race,” also details Silverstein’s choice of “Apollo.” “I thought the image of the god Apollo riding his chariot across the sun gave the best representation of the grand scale of the proposed program,” Silverstein is quoted as saying.
Thus, that name will be repeated millions of time in the coming days and weeks as America and the world remembers Apollo 11 landing on the moon. Its originator may not get mentioned often, but David Silverstein emphasized that his father never sought public adulation. Instead, he relished a job well done.
“He was happy when all the work was getting done that led up to [the moon landing],” David said. “Not many people appreciate all the time and technology it took to get to that point.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
